NU freshman McGowens accepts invitation to NBA Draft Combine

Nebraska freshman guard Bryce McGowens has accepted an invitation to next week's NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.

McGowens is one of 76 players invited to the combine, which will take place May 18-22. He is the first Husker to participate in the event since Isaiah Roby in 2019.

Named the Big Ten's newcomer of the year by the Associated Press, McGowens is likely to be the third Husker drafted in the last four years, joining Roby and Dalano Banton. McGowens is projected as a first-round pick, while Roby and Banton were both second-round selections.

McGowens averaged a team-high 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game during the 2021-22 season en route to third-team All-Big Ten honors from both the coaches and the media.

The 6-foot-7, 179-pound guard was ninth in the Big Ten in scoring while ranking among the conference leaders in free throws made (162, second), free throws attempted (195, sixth) and free throw percentage (.831, third).

The eight-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week was the No. 3 true freshman scorer in the country. For the year, he set school freshman marks for highest season average (16.8), points (522), free throws made and attempted while ranking in the top 10 in field goals (160, seconnd), rebounds (161, fourth) and 3-pointers (40, sixth).

McGowens posted 11 games of at least 20 points in 2021-22, including a season-high 29 points against both Sam Houston and Rutgers. He played his best basketball down the stretch, averaging 19.8 ppg in a 12-game stretch, including seven 20-point outbursts, before missing the regular season finale at Wisconsin with an injury.

Coverage of the NBA Draft Combine begins Thursday, May 19 on ESPNews from 2-4 p.m. (Central) and transitions to ESPN2 from 4-6 p.m. Coverage continues on Friday, May 20 from Noon-1 p.m. (CT) on ESPN2 and 1-4 p.m. on ESPNews.

