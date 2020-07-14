NU delays season ticket renewals for men's and women's hoops amid schedule uncertainty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was probably only a matter of time, really, but Nebraska on Tuesday sent an email to season ticket holders for men's and women's basketball that said it was delaying ticket renewals for the 2020-21 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No other information was made available in the email, because, well, there isn't much more information to be shared.

"Once we have more clarity on the 2020-21 Nebraska men's basketball season, we will be in touch with you," the email read.

The move follows a similar decision to suspend volleyball season ticket sales in late May.

"I think it was pretty basic. We need to make sure that games are going to be played in the fall," said NU senior deputy athletic director Garrett Klassy. "And I think for us, especially during this time of year, it doesn't make any sense to start collecting payment from our season ticket holders if you're going to have to turn around and issue refunds at some point."

Part of Klassy's role involves overseeing ticketing for Nebraska's sports. And that means trying to figure out what happens next at a time when no one knows what will happen.