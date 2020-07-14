NU delays season ticket renewals for men's and women's hoops amid schedule uncertainty

It was probably only a matter of time, really, but Nebraska on Tuesday sent an email to season ticket holders for men's and women's basketball that said it was delaying ticket renewals for the 2020-21 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
No other information was made available in the email, because, well, there isn't much more information to be shared.
"Once we have more clarity on the 2020-21 Nebraska men's basketball season, we will be in touch with you," the email read.
The move follows a similar decision to suspend volleyball season ticket sales in late May.
"I think it was pretty basic. We need to make sure that games are going to be played in the fall," said NU senior deputy athletic director Garrett Klassy. "And I think for us, especially during this time of year, it doesn't make any sense to start collecting payment from our season ticket holders if you're going to have to turn around and issue refunds at some point."
Part of Klassy's role involves overseeing ticketing for Nebraska's sports. And that means trying to figure out what happens next at a time when no one knows what will happen.
Last week, six or so weeks after Nebraska suspended volleyball ticket sales, the Big Ten announced it would move to conference-only schedules for all fall sports, if sports are able to be played.
While no such decisions have been made on winter sports, it would stand to reason that if football, volleyball and others are moving to a conference-only model, men's and women's basketball probably aren't far behind.
The Nebraska men's basketball season is scheduled to begin Nov. 2 with an exhibition game against Peru State. The regular-season opener is scheduled for Nov. 10 against Cleveland State. The women's schedule has not yet been released.
The Husker men have four total regular-season home games scheduled for November, along with a three-game tournament in South Carolina and four more non-conference games in December to go with a pair of early Big Ten contests.
"We have to make decisions the best we can for the best interest of our student-athletes and the best interest of the university, as well as the fan base," Klassy said. "So when it comes to something such as invoicing for men's and women's basketball, that's a pretty easy decision.
Last year, with the draw of a new coaching staff and the curiosity of a new roster, Nebraska sold out its season tickets Aug. 22, a full 75 days before the regular-season opener against UC Riverside.
No matter what things look like in the coming months, Klassy said, the decision to hold off on season ticket sales allows Nebraska to have a bit more flexibility when or if a schedule change for basketball comes.
"Because it's a few months down the road — and we're all very hopeful that we're going to play all of our sports seasons — but when you have the sport not starting until November, it gives you some time to make some decisions.
"We're trying to make decisions that allow us and our fan base some flexibility."
While the decision to ultimately delay season ticket sales ultimately falls on the shoulders of those in Nebraska's athletic administration, input comes from all across campus. Nebraska's coaching staffs aren't physically in the meetings, Klassy said, but are kept up to date with what is going on.
"It's a decision between the Husker Athletic Fund, ticket office, administration, marketing, all the external units," Klassy said.
No decision yet on football tickets
Klassy said no decisions have been made yet on football season tickets after the Big Ten announced last week it was moving to a conference-only schedule.
The change means the Huskers lose three home games — contests against South Dakota State, Central Michigan and Cincinnati — and will almost assuredly see more schedule shakeups before things are finalized.
Nebraska had not yet begun selling single-game tickets when the schedule change was announced.
"We joke about this all the time: We probably have 15 scenarios down on paper, and probably none of the 15 are correct," Klassy said. "But it allows us at least to be nimble and be able to move forward once we can move forward with communications with our season ticket holders, and our fans and donors."
