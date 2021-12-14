NU AD Alberts says there is no investigation into Nebraska men's basketball program

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts on Tuesday released a statement in response to "public speculation regarding our men's basketball program," saying the Huskers are not being investigated by the NCAA.

"Our compliance staff has been in communication with the NCAA today and was told there is no active or pending investigation into our men’s basketball program," Alberts said in a statement. "Coach (Fred) Hoiberg and I have talked, and he has assured me his program is compliant with NCAA rules."

Hoiberg earlier Tuesday did not respond to a Journal Star message seeking comment on the speculation surrounding a potential investigation, which began online Monday evening and gained steam throughout the night and into Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon Bobby McGowens, the father of Husker players Trey and Bryce McGowens, took to Twitter to write: "All NIL (Name, Image Likeness) related. Nothing here." NIL laws allowing athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness went into effect on July 1.