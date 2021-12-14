 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NU AD Alberts says there is no investigation into Nebraska men's basketball program
0 Comments
editor's pick topical
HUSKER MEN'S HOOPS

NU AD Alberts says there is no investigation into Nebraska men's basketball program

  • Updated
  • 0
Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame, 10.1

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts released a statement Tuesday saying there is no NCAA investigation into the Husker men's basketball program.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts on Tuesday released a statement in response to "public speculation regarding our men's basketball program," saying the Huskers are not being investigated by the NCAA.

"Our compliance staff has been in communication with the NCAA today and was told there is no active or pending investigation into our men’s basketball program," Alberts said in a statement. "Coach (Fred) Hoiberg and I have talked, and he has assured me his program is compliant with NCAA rules."

Hoiberg earlier Tuesday did not respond to a Journal Star message seeking comment on the speculation surrounding a potential investigation, which began online Monday evening and gained steam throughout the night and into Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon Bobby McGowens, the father of Husker players Trey and Bryce McGowens, took to Twitter to write: "All NIL (Name, Image Likeness) related. Nothing here." NIL laws allowing athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness went into effect on July 1.

Nebraska doesn't play again until Sunday when it hosts Kansas State at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers (5-6) have lost four games in a row, the last two by 35 and 31 points. Those two defeats mark the first time in program history NU has last back-to-back games by 30 or more points.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News