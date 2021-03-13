Now the offseason begins. We sort through what's to come as Husker hoops begins to look ahead

What will next season's roster look like? Different, certainly. But there will be many more familiar faces in Year 3 of the Hoiberg era. The coach has talked often about the core he expects to return next season, and while he hasn't gone into specifics about who will return and who won't, the majority of NU's rotation this year should be back next season.

"I love our group. I feel like next season is going to be the same core group of guys, and then the chemistry we got there toward the end of the season," junior guard Trey McGowens said. "We'll continue to work, continue to get better. Take a little time off, and (then) this is going to be a big offseason."

Two of the bigger decisions lie with senior Thorir Thorbjarnarson and graduate transfer Kobe Webster, who both have a free year of eligibility if they wish to use it. Also, neither player would count against Nebraska's scholarship limit next season, allowing roster flexibility if one or both return. Each player was at his best at the end of the season, but with a highly regarded recruiting class on its way in, what kind of roles would they have in 2021-22?