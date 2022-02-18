'Not bringing the energy': Maryland shoves Nebraska aside in second half of 16-point victory in PBA

Julian Reese might have done the Nebraska men's basketball team a favor.

When Maryland's freshman forward shoved NU's Bryce McGowens with about nine and a half minutes left in Friday night's game, he drew the ire of the Husker fans remaining in Pinnacle Bank Arena for the next few minutes.

That at least momentarily took the attention off Nebraska's performance.

Maryland, on a five-game losing string and owner of three Big Ten wins in 14 tries coming in, had little trouble putting Nebraska way over the final 20 minutes of what turned into an easy 90-74 victory on a late night in Lincoln.

A matchup that represented perhaps Nebraska's best chance to win a game before the end of the regular season instead looked like so many of the Huskers' losses.

"For us, we've got to be perfect, especially the starts to halves," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "We've been great in the first five minutes (of games), pretty much all year, but that first five of the second half is an area we've really struggled with."

Nebraska led for the game's first 10 minutes. Then the shots first stopped going in and got progressively lower in quality.

The Huskers made one field goal in a nine-minute stretch spanning the first and second halves. A two-point halftime deficit was 11 points three minutes into the second half as Maryland (12-14, 4-11 Big Ten) opened with a 12-3 run.

"We came out slow in the second half," said McGowens. "I feel like we didn't come in the second half with a lot of energy on the defensive end, and they got rolling."

At one point, as Maryland was putting the game away midway through the second half, a lazy Husker pass that turned into a highlight-reel Terrapin dunk drew a loud "Oh my God!" from a Nebraska fan that was easily heard in the quiet arena.

Nebraska had gotten within seven, then gave up that 14-2 spurt that included Donta Scott's windmill jam to push the Terrapin advantage to 19 — more than enough to drop the Huskers to 7-19 overall and 1-14 in the league.

"It’s a one-possession game at halftime; I thought we did some really good things offensively in the first half, and when they go on their run, that’s when we come down and try to get it all back at once," Hoiberg said. "And it’s been several times now."

The Terrapins abused Nebraska in the paint after halftime, going 13-for-17 on two-point shots. For the game, Maryland outscored NU 46-28 in the paint, tied the PBA opponent record for made free throws with 24, and set a new arena opponent record with 33 free-throw attempts.

Six Terps reached double figures, led by Fatts Russell's 23 points. Scott scored 11 of his 15 in the second half. Reese set a new career high with 13, all in the first half, after scoring 12 total points over his previous three games.

Nebraska got 25 points from McGowens, who went 14-of-15 at the free-throw line and moved into second on Nebraska's all-time list for points in a season by a freshman. McGowens' 437 points trail only Dave Hoppen's 445 in the 1982-83 season.

Alonzo Verge finished with 14 points, five rebounds and five assists. C.J. Wilcher came off the bench for 10 points.

The Huskers will now play four of their final five regular-season games on the road, where they're 1-29 in Hoiberg's tenure, and the lone remaining home game takes place next Friday against an Iowa team that just beat NU by 23 points.

Not a lot to cheer for, if you're a Big Red fan. Attendance, announced at 15,443, was closer to 9,000 or 10,000 for the 8 p.m. tip.

And as the clock neared 10 p.m., and Nebraska trailed an 11-14 team by 20 points at home, most of those people began the early march to the exits.

"We've got to give them a chance, something to cheer about. And for us, when we go out there and play with energy, we play with juice, they're behind us 100%," Hoiberg said. "We've got to give ourselves a chance to keep them there.

"And tonight, again, we just lost that (by) not bringing the energy that we needed to have in the second half to grab momentum in that game."

