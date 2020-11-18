 Skip to main content
Northern Iowa, Illinois State out of next week's Husker hoops multi-team event
One week before the start of the season, the Nebraska men's basketball team finally has its schedule. The Huskers will open with McNeese State Nov. 25 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska's multi-team event will go forward with six teams after Northern Iowa and Illinois State both withdrew from the event over the last week.

A source confirmed to the Journal Star Wednesday that UNI had withdrawn from the event and will instead play in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in South Dakota.

The Panthers are replacing Texas A&M in that event after the Aggies pulled out due to COVID-19 concerns in South Dakota. Creighton is also part of that event.

Illinois State coach Dan Muller told The Bloomington (Ill.) Pantagraph Tuesday that the Redbirds would instead open their season at Ohio State on Nov. 25 rather than playing games in Lincoln. 

Muller said Illinois State would play two games in Columbus before moving ahead with the rest of their schedule.

A source told the Journal Star that multiple teams have inquired about playing in the Nebraska event, but the current format works for the best interest of every program involved.

The remaining six teams playing in Lincoln next week are Nebraska, LSU, Nevada, San Francisco, Saint Louis and Western Kentucky.

The Huskers are expected to release their nonconference schedule Wednesday.

Check back for updates to this story.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

