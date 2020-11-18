Northern Iowa, Illinois State out of next week's Husker hoops multi-team event

Nebraska's multi-team event will go forward with six teams after Northern Iowa and Illinois State both withdrew from the event over the last week.

A source confirmed to the Journal Star Wednesday that UNI had withdrawn from the event and will instead play in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in South Dakota.

The Panthers are replacing Texas A&M in that event after the Aggies pulled out due to COVID-19 concerns in South Dakota. Creighton is also part of that event.

Illinois State coach Dan Muller told The Bloomington (Ill.) Pantagraph Tuesday that the Redbirds would instead open their season at Ohio State on Nov. 25 rather than playing games in Lincoln.

Muller said Illinois State would play two games in Columbus before moving ahead with the rest of their schedule.

A source told the Journal Star that multiple teams have inquired about playing in the Nebraska event, but the current format works for the best interest of every program involved.

The remaining six teams playing in Lincoln next week are Nebraska, LSU, Nevada, San Francisco, Saint Louis and Western Kentucky.

The Huskers are expected to release their nonconference schedule Wednesday.

