North Dakota State joins 'Golden Window' field; Huskers to play Nevada Thursday, Bison Saturday

The Golden Window remains open.
North Dakota State will join Nebraska and Nevada in the Huskers' Golden Window Classic, with Nebraska playing Nevada on Thursday and North Dakota State on Saturday. The Huskers confirmed their schedule Monday afternoon.
A source confirmed to the Journal Star earlier Monday that North Dakota State had joined the Golden Window field, and that five to six other teams are "trying to investigate the situation" in regards to possibly joining the event as well.
There was hope, the source said, to have a resolution on who is in and who is out for the event by Monday evening. Adding North Dakota State, the source said, provided the best path to give the teams still in the event, Nebraska and Nevada, two games apiece.
Nebraska will take on Nevada at 1 p.m. Thursday, with the game televised on BTN. The Huskers will face North Dakota State at 11 a.m. Saturday. That game will be on either BTN or BTN+. Nevada and North Dakota State will play each other at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The Huskers are set to open their season Wednesday against McNeese State with an 11 a.m. game on BTN.
Nevada went 19-12 last season, its first under head coach Steve Alford. North Dakota State went 25-8, winning the Summit League's regular-season and tournament titles. Nebraska hasn't played Nevada in men's basketball since 1997, and this week will mark the Wolf Pack's first trip to Lincoln since 1977. The Huskers have met North Dakota State on the hardwood just once — a 32-29 Nebraska win in Fargo in 1933.
The Bison roster includes former Lincoln East standout Sam Griesel, who averaged 6.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore last season. Griesel played in 22 games last season, making 13 starts, and missed 11 games with a knee injury.
As for Chadron State's involvement, a source told the Journal Star "it could come together where they're in the fold, but as of now, there's nothing concrete with them out or in."
As has been the case for the last several days, the situation around the event remains fluid.
On their original schedule, the Huskers were to play Saint Louis at 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
The Billikens were one of four teams to pull out of Nebraska's MTE on Friday, leaving the event on shaky ground. Those departures came less than 48 hours after the schedule for the event was announced.
A source told the Journal Star on Friday afternoon that the event was "currently in talks with multiple schools about the openings and hope to have a resolution shortly."
