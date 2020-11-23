North Dakota State joins 'Golden Window' field; Huskers to play Nevada Thursday, Bison Saturday

The Golden Window remains open.

North Dakota State will join Nebraska and Nevada in the Huskers' Golden Window Classic, with Nebraska playing Nevada on Thursday and North Dakota State on Saturday. The Huskers confirmed their schedule Monday afternoon.

A source confirmed to the Journal Star earlier Monday that North Dakota State had joined the Golden Window field, and that five to six other teams are "trying to investigate the situation" in regards to possibly joining the event as well.

There was hope, the source said, to have a resolution on who is in and who is out for the event by Monday evening. Adding North Dakota State, the source said, provided the best path to give the teams still in the event, Nebraska and Nevada, two games apiece.

Nebraska will take on Nevada at 1 p.m. Thursday, with the game televised on BTN. The Huskers will face North Dakota State at 11 a.m. Saturday. That game will be on either BTN or BTN+. Nevada and North Dakota State will play each other at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The Huskers are set to open their season Wednesday against McNeese State with an 11 a.m. game on BTN.