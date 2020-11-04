No season tickets to be sold for Husker men's hoops this season as pandemic leaves attendance, schedule in flux

If fans are allowed in Pinnacle Bank Arena to watch the Nebraska men's basketball team this season, they'll have to buy single-game tickets, the school said Wednesday.

According to an email sent to season ticket holders, "there will be no season tickets for the 2020-21 season. Tickets for all games will be sold on a single-game basis to season ticket holders first, if fans are permitted."

The email asks season ticket holders to fill out a one-question survey by Nov. 11. That question: "If fans are permitted this season, will you be interested in attending games?"

There are two options for answers: "Yes, I’m still interested in attending any games I can in 2020-21. Please keep me informed of ticket sale opportunities." Or, "No, I’m not interested in attending any potential games for the 2020-21 basketball season regardless of when games are played and venue capacity stipulations. Please do not contact me with ticket sales opportunities."

Nebraska last season finished 11th in the nation in attendance, averaging 15,605 announced fans per game.