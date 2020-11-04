No season tickets to be sold for Husker men's hoops this season as pandemic leaves attendance, schedule in flux

If fans are allowed in Pinnacle Bank Arena to watch the Nebraska men's basketball team this season, they'll have to buy single-game tickets, the school said Wednesday.
According to an email sent to season ticket holders, "there will be no season tickets for the 2020-21 season. Tickets for all games will be sold on a single-game basis to season ticket holders first, if fans are permitted."
The email asks season ticket holders to fill out a one-question survey by Nov. 11. That question: "If fans are permitted this season, will you be interested in attending games?"
There are two options for answers: "Yes, I’m still interested in attending any games I can in 2020-21. Please keep me informed of ticket sale opportunities." Or, "No, I’m not interested in attending any potential games for the 2020-21 basketball season regardless of when games are played and venue capacity stipulations. Please do not contact me with ticket sales opportunities."
Nebraska last season finished 11th in the nation in attendance, averaging 15,605 announced fans per game.
Of course, no team will approach that number this season as the coronavirus pandemic has so far kept fans out of Big Ten football stadiums through the first two weeks of the league's season. Should the league continue with that policy during basketball, the ticket discussion becomes moot.
"There are still many unknowns regarding scheduling — both conference and non-conference games — and whether fans will be allowed inside Pinnacle Bank Arena this season," the email reads. "Capacity recommendations will be provided to (Nebraska) Athletics in November and reviewed throughout the season. If fans are permitted, physical distancing to achieve recommended capacity in the seating areas will require a reduction in ticket quantities to accommodate as many accounts as possible."
Speaking of the season, teams are allowed to begin their seasons Nov. 25, or three weeks from Wednesday.
Currently, Nebraska has just one game on its schedule: a home contest Dec. 9 against Georgia Tech as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
The Huskers, and the rest of the Big Ten's teams, are still waiting for their conference schedules, which will likely be at least 20 games. NU has also been working for several weeks on putting together a season-opening multi-team event that could feature up to 16 teams.
