No Sallis, but plenty of options as Husker hoops works to fill out 2021 class

It's not that missing out on Hunter Sallis stings, necessarily, though it probably doesn't feel good.

But when the five-star Millard North standout didn't even have a red "N" among the logos of his list of top 12 schools that he released Sunday evening, a few eyebrows were likely raised by the absence.

The odds of Sallis landing in Lincoln were always going to be slim, and his announcement pretty much puts an end to the will-he-or-won't-he discussion on whether he would become the highest-ranked Husker recruit in program history.

The Huskers, though, are far from being in scramble mode when it comes to trying to fill out their 2021 recruiting class.

First, there's the matter of trying to get a 2020-21 season played. There are enough unknowns that lie in the weeks and months ahead there to fill up plenty of time. Even on the recruiting trail, the dead period runs through Sept. 30, meaning no visits of any kind until at least October.