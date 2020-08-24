No Sallis, but plenty of options as Husker hoops works to fill out 2021 class

It's not that missing out on Hunter Sallis stings, necessarily, though it probably doesn't feel good.
But when the five-star Millard North standout didn't even have a red "N" among the logos of his list of top 12 schools that he released Sunday evening, a few eyebrows were likely raised by the absence.
The odds of Sallis landing in Lincoln were always going to be slim, and his announcement pretty much puts an end to the will-he-or-won't-he discussion on whether he would become the highest-ranked Husker recruit in program history.
The Huskers, though, are far from being in scramble mode when it comes to trying to fill out their 2021 recruiting class.
First, there's the matter of trying to get a 2020-21 season played. There are enough unknowns that lie in the weeks and months ahead there to fill up plenty of time. Even on the recruiting trail, the dead period runs through Sept. 30, meaning no visits of any kind until at least October.
And, Nebraska is already well ahead in filling its roster for next season and has plenty of irons in the fire to finish out the class.
As it stands, Nebraska has just one scholarship available for 2021.
Nebraska already has a verbal commitment from Keisei Tominaga, a native of Japan who committed to NU on Thanksgiving Day in 2019. The 6-foot guard averaged 17 points per game while shooting 55% from the field and 48% from three-point range last season for Ranger College in Texas.
And with the roster constructed the way it is currently, the Huskers have some freedom to pursue players at a variety of positions.
That's part of what makes recent developments on the recruiting front interesting.
Ashton Smith, a 6-9, 235-pound forward from the Houston area, included Nebraska in his final four schools recently after getting an offer from the Huskers just a little more than a month ago.
A three-star prospect, Smith also had Seton Hall, Virginia Tech and Houston among his final schools. He also had an offer from Mississippi State.
On measurables alone, Smith fits the bill as Nebraska tries to build a roster that can hold up to the physicality that comes with playing in the Big Ten.
The offer also continues a trend for NU's coaching staff, which landed 6-8 Yvan Ouedraogo in its first recruiting class and got a late commitment from 6-10 Eduardo Andre this summer.
Don't forget, either, that two of NU's top targets are still available.
As football stumbles forward, college hoops is looking for ways to put on a season. And yes, talks of 'bubble' floating around
Forward Wilhelm Breidenbach and guard Carter Whitt both entertained the idea of reclassifying into the 2020 class before deciding to stay in 2021.
Nebraska has a rare advantage with both players in the new world of recruiting, as each has taken official visits to Lincoln.
Breidenbach officially visited Nebraska last September during the Huskers' season kickoff event that featured a concert from Rick Ross. Whitt was in Lincoln this past January.
The 6-9, 210-pound Breidenbach has a long-standing relationship with NU coaches Fred Hoiberg and Matt Abdelmassih, and that visit only solidified things.
Whitt is more well known with a host of high-major offers outside of Nebraska. That means he'll be a tougher player for NU to land, but its ability to get the 6-3 guard on campus could play a big role in keeping the Huskers in the hunt.
Nebraska also has known offers out to at least six other available players in the 2021 class, with four of those coming June — guards Marsalis Roberson and Nisine Poplar, and forwards Ramses Melendez and Markus Ilver.
Report: Former Husker assistant headed to Indiana
Former Nebraska men's basketball assistant Kenya Hunter is back in the Big Ten, according to several reports.
Hunter was on Tim Miles' staff at NU for five years before leaving in 2018 for a similar position at UConn.
It is expected Hunter will replace Bruiser Flint, who left Indiana to join John Calipari's staff at Kentucky.
Hunter and Miller are familiar with each other, going back to their days at North Carolina State. Hunter was a student manager for the Wolf Pack while Miller was a player there.
