No plane tickets to Siberia, but a quicker hook coming for Huskers who take tough shots for struggling offense

By the way, in the two seasons following that slump, Hoiberg shot 44% and then 48% from three-point range — the two best marks of his playing career.

The even-keeled Hoiberg said he was "as mental as anybody" when it came to shooting.

"I'd get mad at guys for going over and kicking over a chair when they're not shooting well, but I was the first guy to kick a ball up into the balcony when I wasn't shooting well. Because I cared," Hoiberg said.

"And these guys do, too. Not one person on our team right now, I can promise you, is satisfied with the way we're shooting the ball. Every single person, to a man. And they're putting in work."

The work hasn't so far translated to results. Nebraska's most recent loss, in which it made five of its first 10 three-pointers and then proceeded to miss 18 straight triples, was the latest in which NU has gone ice cold from long range.

There are plenty of reasons why the shots aren't falling. But chief among them is NU, when things go bad, starting to take tougher and tougher shots and hurrying to get those low-quality shots up in an effort to spark something positive.

That trend has to stop, Hoiberg said.