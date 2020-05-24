No more 'Last Dance,' but Hoiberg recalls his first dance with Michael Jordan and the Bulls

"My very first game in the NBA was an exhibition game against the Bulls. And I'll never forget, in the layup line, we're going through, and I look down to the other end of the floor, and there's a guy that I looked up to my entire life growing up," Hoiberg said.

"You've got Michael Jordan, and you've got Scottie Pippen and you've got Rodman. You see all those unbelievable players down there that have won so many championships; now here you are getting the opportunity to play against those guys."

Pretty cool right? But that's not even the best part.

Hoiberg played in just 15 games that season. By the time the Pacers faced the Bulls in the 81st game of the season, he hadn't been on the court in more than three months as Indiana worked to lock up its playoff positioning.

By that point, both teams were locked into their playoff seeds. Chicago of course, was No. 1. The Pacers were a comfortable No. 3, finishing five games ahead of fourth-place Cleveland.

That meant the April 20, 1996, game at the United Center in Chicago didn't mean a whole lot. Except for a Bulls team trying to add on to its then record-breaking win total.