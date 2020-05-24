No more 'Last Dance,' but Hoiberg recalls his first dance with Michael Jordan and the Bulls

Sure, the golf match featuring Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning was a nice little diversion on a Sunday afternoon.
But as the clock hit 7 p.m., there was still a void where "The Last Dance" documentary used to be after the Michael Jordan/Chicago Bulls documentary wrapped up its five-week run the previous weekend.
Originally slated to run as a complement to the NBA Finals in June, the doc became appointment viewing for a sports world starved for anything resembling entertainment.
It wasn't necessarily groundbreaking work, but it was never supposed to be. What it did provide was a reminder of how dominant Jordan and the Bulls were in the 1990s and just how much they meant to the sports world as a whole.
So in place of one more Sunday night of Jordan smoking cigars and disparaging Scott Burrell, let's let Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg provide his own little window into what he saw from Jordan and the Bulls at the peak of their powers.
As the world was still settling into its new normal in mid-April, Hoiberg was wrapping up a conference call with local media when he was asked to share his best Jordan story from his playing days.
He told a doozy.
Hoiberg's rookie season in the NBA was 1995-96. That also happens to be the season Chicago went 72-10, winning its fourth title and first after Jordan's return from playing baseball.
"My very first game in the NBA was an exhibition game against the Bulls. And I'll never forget, in the layup line, we're going through, and I look down to the other end of the floor, and there's a guy that I looked up to my entire life growing up," Hoiberg said.
"You've got Michael Jordan, and you've got Scottie Pippen and you've got Rodman. You see all those unbelievable players down there that have won so many championships; now here you are getting the opportunity to play against those guys."
Pretty cool right? But that's not even the best part.
Hoiberg played in just 15 games that season. By the time the Pacers faced the Bulls in the 81st game of the season, he hadn't been on the court in more than three months as Indiana worked to lock up its playoff positioning.
By that point, both teams were locked into their playoff seeds. Chicago of course, was No. 1. The Pacers were a comfortable No. 3, finishing five games ahead of fourth-place Cleveland.
That meant the April 20, 1996, game at the United Center in Chicago didn't mean a whole lot. Except for a Bulls team trying to add on to its then record-breaking win total.
Reserves from both teams got plenty of playing time, including Hoiberg. He hadn't played in about 40 games, he said, when Pacers coach Larry Brown came to him the night before and said he was going to play.
Chicago was perhaps the most popular sports team in the world by that point. The game was on NBC, with the famous music and a national audience watching, and Hoiberg made his first appearance in the first half.
"I walk to the scorer's table the exact same time as Michael Jordan did. And Mark Jackson, our point guard, he said do me: 'Do you want me to guard MJ?'" Hoiberg said.
"I said, 'Hell, yeah, I want you to guard MJ.' And I guarded Steve Kerr that time. We're about the same speed."
As the game wore on, Hoiberg said, Indiana built a nine-point lead late. That's when Bulls coach Phil Jackson put his starters back in to try and rally.
By that point Hoiberg was back in. And when he looked to the bench to see if Brown might put Indiana's starters back in, he saw a bunch of regulars with ice on their knees.
It was going to be up to Hoiberg and the Pacers reserves to finish things off.
Of course, Chicago rallied. Jordan hit a baseline jumper to tie the game at 99 with 50 seconds left. After Indiana missed a layup late, Jordan grabbed the rebound, brought the ball into the front court, and cleared everyone out.
Hoiberg was about to go one-on-one with the greatest player in the world and the game on the line.
"I'd seen him, obviously, a million times, make that game-winning shot," Hoiberg said.
The Pacers ran a double-team at Jordan, who shook loose for Hoiberg the coach's least-favorite shot — a mid-range jumper — with about 6 seconds left. Hoiberg tried to challenge as best he could.
"I went up as high as I possibly could, which wasn't very high," he said.
The shot rimmed out. Indiana got the rebound, Hoiberg got the outlet pass, and threw it ahead to Eddie Johnson who was fouled by Jordan with 0.5 seconds left. Johnson made 1-of-2 free throws, and Indiana waltzed out of Chicago with a 100-99 win.
It was one of just two home losses for the Bulls all season.
Hoiberg played 14 minutes that night, finishing with two points, two assists and a steal.
And, a memory that still stands out in a lifetime connected to basketball.
"So that was my first opportunity, really, of guarding the best ever," Hoiberg said. "And I guess I shut him down on a game-winning shot."
