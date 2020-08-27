'No more hashtags, only change': Nebraska men's hoops takes social justice stand

-----

The statement was part of a monumental day in Lincoln as the two most prominent athletic programs at the University of Nebraska called for action against racial injustice (basketball) and sued the Big Ten Conference for the opportunity to play this fall (football).

This isn’t the first time the men’s basketball team has taken a strong stand on equality.

In February 2018, Nebraska’s players shared a unified message against hate on social media just days after a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student claiming to be “the most active white nationalist in the Nebraska area” posted videos to his own social media that depicted him discussing his desire to be violent.

The next day, players Evan Taylor and Glynn Watson spoke about their reaction to the videos. For the rest of the season, the team wore black shirts with the words “Hate will never win” in white letters on the front.

While it’s unclear what the next step is for this year’s Nebraska team, the Huskers Thursday did not practice, instead taking the time to talk with each other and work out how they wanted to approach today’s statement.

-----