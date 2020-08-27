'No more hashtags, only change': Nebraska men's hoops takes social justice stand

In less than five minutes, and with five words, the Nebraska men's basketball team made it clear they won't stand idly by in push for social justice in the United States.
Allen's closing words brought home the team's point.
"No more hashtags, only change," Allen said.
After that, the team walked back into the Hendricks complex in silence.
The Nebraska men's basketball team isn't staying on the sideline as social justice conversations reignite across the country.
The Huskers, joined by coach Fred Hoiberg, each came out one by one Thursday at the Hendricks Training Complex, each saying "I stand here for ..." with each player naming a person who died at the hands of police.
The statement comes in response to a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer shooting a 29-year-old Black man, Jacob Blake, on Sunday. NBA teams boycotted games on Wednesday, and won't play Thursday, either.
We stand together. pic.twitter.com/mYrQbCCRLy— Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) August 27, 2020
Hoiberg said, "I stand here for all Black lives" before taking his place behind the line of players.
Teddy Allen concluded the brief statement outside of Hendricks Training Complex by saying, "No more hashtags, just change."
All players, and Hoiberg, were wearing matching black Adidas shirts.
The statement was part of a monumental day in Lincoln as the two most prominent athletic programs at the University of Nebraska called for action against racial injustice (basketball) and sued the Big Ten Conference for the opportunity to play this fall (football).
This isn’t the first time the men’s basketball team has taken a strong stand on equality.
In February 2018, Nebraska’s players shared a unified message against hate on social media just days after a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student claiming to be “the most active white nationalist in the Nebraska area” posted videos to his own social media that depicted him discussing his desire to be violent.
The next day, players Evan Taylor and Glynn Watson spoke about their reaction to the videos. For the rest of the season, the team wore black shirts with the words “Hate will never win” in white letters on the front.
While it’s unclear what the next step is for this year’s Nebraska team, the Huskers Thursday did not practice, instead taking the time to talk with each other and work out how they wanted to approach today’s statement.
As the NBA, WNBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and NFL called off games and practices in the days following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man, at the hands of police in Kenosha, Wisc., Nebraska's players and coaches gathered to decide how to best move forward.
The result was Thursday's statement.
