'No more hashtags, only change': Nebraska men's hoops takes social justice stand

The Nebraska men's basketball team isn't staying on the sideline as social justice conversations reignite across the country.
The Huskers, joined by coach Fred Hoiberg, each came out one by one Thursday at the Hendricks Training Complex, each saying "I stand here for ..." with each player naming a person who died at the hands of police.
The statement comes in response to a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer shooting a 29-year-old Black man, Jacob Blake, on Sunday. NBA teams boycotted games on Wednesday, and won't play Thursday, either.
We stand together. pic.twitter.com/mYrQbCCRLy— Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) August 27, 2020
Hoiberg said, "I stand here for all Black lives" before taking his place behind the line of players.
Teddy Allen concluded the brief statement outside of Hendricks Training Complex by saying, "No more hashtags, just change."
All players, and Hoiberg, were wearing matching black Adidas shirts.
Check back for updates to this story.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!