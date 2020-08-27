'No more hashtags, only change': Nebraska men's hoops takes social justice stand

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska men's basketball team isn't staying on the sideline as social justice conversations reignite across the country.

The Huskers, joined by coach Fred Hoiberg, each came out one by one Thursday at the Hendricks Training Complex, each saying "I stand here for ..." with each player naming a person who died at the hands of police.

The statement comes in response to a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer shooting a 29-year-old Black man, Jacob Blake, on Sunday. NBA teams boycotted games on Wednesday, and won't play Thursday, either.

Hoiberg said, "I stand here for all Black lives" before taking his place behind the line of players.

Teddy Allen concluded the brief statement outside of Hendricks Training Complex by saying, "No more hashtags, just change."

All players, and Hoiberg, were wearing matching black Adidas shirts.

