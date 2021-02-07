Next step in Husker hoops' reintroduction comes Monday at Minnesota

As for having a quick turnaround as Nebraska begins its scramble to the end of the season, Monday's game could be a mixed bag, McGowens said.

"I think it's good, but I'm fatigued, and legs and all that can get the best of you," McGowens said. "I actually like it, because after a loss you usually have three days (of) going over stuff or whatever. But now we've got 48 hours, so it's onto the next game, time to lock in, make adjustments, watch film tonight and be better starting tomorrow."

Nebraska was decent enough against Michigan State, forcing 22 Spartans turnovers and holding MSU to 39% shooting from the floor. Those are the best marks of the season for the Huskers against a Big Ten opponent.

But the rust showed on offense, where NU shot just 25% in the first half, hit only 3 of 17 three-pointers, and went 11-of-24 at the free-throw line.

"We haven't shot the ball well in practice. At all. And part of that is, to get our team back in shape and try to get their timing right, you have to go hard, and that takes their legs away," Hoiberg said. "I am concerned about Monday, because we played hard tonight."

Hoiberg felt his team got tired early while falling behind 7-0, but was able to right the ship enough to stay mostly competitive despite the offensive struggles.