Next step in Husker hoops' reintroduction comes Monday at Minnesota

Other than getting a win, which seemed like a long shot anyway, go ahead and say the Nebraska men's basketball team passed its first test after its COVID-19 shutdown.
Now the next exam, on short notice, is here as the Huskers will take on Minnesota Monday night at Williams Arena.
The team flew directly from East Lansing, Michigan to Minneapolis on Saturday night, landing around 11 p.m. in minus-11 degree weather. About 48 hours later, they'll be in uniform against the Golden Gophers after a light day of prep Sunday focused mainly on mental reps and getting the players' legs back as much as possible.
"We're going to be tired tomorrow so we're going to have to be careful. The important thing is making sure we have legs, but we've still got to clean things up," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said of Sunday's preparation. "But we'll do a lot of that mentally and hopefully have legs going into the game Monday night."
Nebraska guard Trey McGowens seemed somewhat surprised by just how fatigued he felt after the Huskers' 66-56 loss to Michigan State. McGowens, who played a team-high 32 minutes, was the only Husker to spend more than 25 minutes on the court.
As for having a quick turnaround as Nebraska begins its scramble to the end of the season, Monday's game could be a mixed bag, McGowens said.
"I think it's good, but I'm fatigued, and legs and all that can get the best of you," McGowens said. "I actually like it, because after a loss you usually have three days (of) going over stuff or whatever. But now we've got 48 hours, so it's onto the next game, time to lock in, make adjustments, watch film tonight and be better starting tomorrow."
Nebraska was decent enough against Michigan State, forcing 22 Spartans turnovers and holding MSU to 39% shooting from the floor. Those are the best marks of the season for the Huskers against a Big Ten opponent.
But the rust showed on offense, where NU shot just 25% in the first half, hit only 3 of 17 three-pointers, and went 11-of-24 at the free-throw line.
"We haven't shot the ball well in practice. At all. And part of that is, to get our team back in shape and try to get their timing right, you have to go hard, and that takes their legs away," Hoiberg said. "I am concerned about Monday, because we played hard tonight."
Hoiberg felt his team got tired early while falling behind 7-0, but was able to right the ship enough to stay mostly competitive despite the offensive struggles.
Notes
Nebraska's plan to have assistant coaches Doc Sadler and Bobby Lutz communicate with the NU bench during games is on hold for the time being.
Hoiberg said Sadler and Lutz would stay in Lincoln when the Huskers go on road trips in an effort to protect their health. Both coaches are in their 60s.
"We kind of found out before the game that we need to clean that up with compliance before we do that," Hoiberg said Saturday. "So I talked to them both at length before the game, but that’s something that we’re going to have to make sure we’re doing the right thing before we’re able to do it in game.
"Talking to them before the game, going through the game plan, they’re going to be very active with that."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.