New-look Huskers run past McNeese State to open season in empty Pinnacle Bank Arena

In an unprecedented year with a revamped roster, the Nebraska men's basketball team started the 2020-21 season Wednesday with a 102-55 rout of McNeese State in an empty Pinnacle Bank Arena.

With four newcomers in the starting lineup, Nebraska's point guard, 6-foot-9 Dalano Banton, won the opening tip.

A few seconds later the Huskers' center, Lat Mayen, hit a three-pointer.

And the Huskers were off and running.

This looked very little like last year's undersized and often outmanned Nebraska squad. NU's length wreaked havoc on McNeese State's offense. The Huskers played with a confidence and swagger that was in short supply during last season's 7-25 campaign that ended with a 17-game losing streak.

Wednesday marked the first time since the 2018-19 season opener that the Huskers cracked the 100-point barrier.

Six NU players reached double figures, with Teddy Allen, Trey McGowens, Dalano Banton and Shamiel Stevenson each scoring 14 points. Lat Mayen and Kobe Webster each finished with 13.

Banton added six rebounds, six assists, four blocked shots and three steals. McGowens provided most of the highlights, throwing down a pair of lobs and nearly finishing a couple other spectacular plays.