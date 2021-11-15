New date, and new rosters, but Nebraska-Creighton matchup still important for both programs

Nobody knew then that Fred Hoiberg would be Nebraska's coach four months later. And for the Husker head man, who saw his own intense rivalry against Iowa while playing for Iowa State, Tuesday's matchup is a rivalry game, yes. But it's also the next chance for the Huskers to show improvement after lackluster performances against Western Illinois and Sam Houston State.

"For us, we just need to go out and, first of all, be better than we've been this season," Hoiberg said. "We can build off some of the things we did in the second half the other night against Sam Houston, and when the ball moves, we're a pretty effective team."

When Nebraska "dribbles the air out of the ball," as Hoiberg said, it becomes vulnerable — stagnant offense, lacking transition defense.

Creighton has exploited those vulnerabilities for most of the last 20 years, and Nebraska, Hoiberg said, needs to be better prepared to handle things when the Bluejays make it difficult.

"We're going to have to be sharp for 40 minutes," Hoiberg said. "We're going to have to come out and not get shocked by their speed. They're really good when they get out in transition. We have to limit those opportunities, but it can't take two minutes into the game and (we) realize now we've got to go.