New date, and new rosters, but Nebraska-Creighton matchup still important for both programs

Trey McGowens maybe didn't mean for it to be a dig, or maybe he did.
Regardless, Nebraska's junior guard spoke the magic word Monday when talking about Tuesday's matchup against Creighton.
"We're the two big schools in Nebraska," McGowens said. "So we kind of share fans — Jayskers, I guess. So we got to bring it home for the Husker fans."
Bringing the game "home" to Lincoln will be a welcome change for Nebraska after playing the last two matchups in Omaha. Tuesday's game is set for a 6 p.m. tip at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
For every player on Nebraska's roster, Tuesday's game represents the first time they will be a part of the rivalry with fans in the building. Only three players — McGowens, Lat Mayen and Kobe Webster — have played against CU in a Husker uniform, and they did so in an empty CHI Health Center last season in Omaha due to COVID-19 protocols.
That fact hasn't stopped McGowens from trying to get his teammates ready to go.
"I feel like everyone’s definitely ready for it," McGowens said. "Yesterday I kind of got them amped up, wrote some stuff on the board about the rivalry and whatnot, to kind of get everyone excited."
It will be the first Nebraska home game in the series since 2018, a 94-75 Husker win in front of a standing room-only crowd at PBA that snapped Creighton's seven-game winning streak in the matchup.
Nobody knew then that Fred Hoiberg would be Nebraska's coach four months later. And for the Husker head man, who saw his own intense rivalry against Iowa while playing for Iowa State, Tuesday's matchup is a rivalry game, yes. But it's also the next chance for the Huskers to show improvement after lackluster performances against Western Illinois and Sam Houston State.
"For us, we just need to go out and, first of all, be better than we've been this season," Hoiberg said. "We can build off some of the things we did in the second half the other night against Sam Houston, and when the ball moves, we're a pretty effective team."
When Nebraska "dribbles the air out of the ball," as Hoiberg said, it becomes vulnerable — stagnant offense, lacking transition defense.
Creighton has exploited those vulnerabilities for most of the last 20 years, and Nebraska, Hoiberg said, needs to be better prepared to handle things when the Bluejays make it difficult.
"We're going to have to be sharp for 40 minutes," Hoiberg said. "We're going to have to come out and not get shocked by their speed. They're really good when they get out in transition. We have to limit those opportunities, but it can't take two minutes into the game and (we) realize now we've got to go.
"It's got to be right from the tip. We've got to be ready to go and hopefully play consistent for 40 (minutes)."
Both programs will play bigger games down the road. The earlier than normal date for the contests and two new rosters mean Tuesday's game perhaps doesn't carry the same intensity as previous matchups.
But it can still be a good measuring stick both ways.
"Especially with it being our first high major opponent before we get into Auburn and NC State, and especially Big Ten. Just trying to kind of get that taste," McGowens said. "And it's even better that we've got home court. So the energy is going to be there, so we'll be ready."
Briefly
* After his strong performance off the bench against Sam Houston State, freshman forward Eduardo Andre will "absolutely be in our rotation moving forward," Hoiberg said.
Andre had 11 points and seven rebounds with a blocked shot and a steal in 15 minutes in his first action of the season. The 6-foot-11 England native appeared to be on the outside looking in of NU's rotation until Friday's performance.
"For Eduardo, it's all about making effort plays, not trying to do too much out there, and he's really bought into that these last couple weeks heading into game action," Hoiberg said "When he keeps it simple, he's a very effective player."
* After games of 25 and 29 points, Nebraska's Bryce McGowens was named Big Ten freshman of the week Monday.
The 6-foot-7 guard averaged a Big Ten-best 27.0 points per contest on 52% shooting along with 5.5 rebounds per game in two contests last week.
