Nevada basketball team arrives in Lincoln; Huskers' Golden Window event apparently moving forward

The Golden Window remains open.

Apparently.

According to an updated schedule on the University of Nevada's athletic website, the Wolf Pack are set to play Chadron State on Wednesday and Nebraska on Thursday as part of NU's Golden Window Classic multi-team event.

As of midday Monday, there had been no official word on changes to the event. However, the Twitter account of Elevate Hoops, the company in charge of organizing the event, sent out a post Saturday evening promoting Nevada's inclusion in the event and listing the event dates as Nov. 25-28.

And, just after 11:30 a.m. Monday, the official Twitter account of the Nevada men's hoops team posted a short video featuring guard Alem Huseinovic saying the team had arrived in Lincoln on Sunday night in preparation for a Wednesday game.

"Just finished up some film and breakfast; only two days left until tipoff. Go Pack," Huseinovic said.

According to Nevada's schedule, the Wolf Pack will play Chadron State at 2 p.m. Central time on Wednesday. That game would tip off three hours after the start of Nebraska's game against McNeese State.

On Thursday, according to Nevada's schedule, the Wolf Pack and Nebraska will tip off at 1 p.m.