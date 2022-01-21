Nebraska's Tuesday game vs. Wisconsin moved to Thursday, says UW coach Greg Gard

The Nebraska men's basketball team appears to have a little bit more time to recover from its COVID-19 issues than it originally thought.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said Friday night on his postgame radio appearance that his team will take on Nebraska on Thursday afternoon instead of Tuesday, which was the original date for the game.

Tip-off time for a potential Thursday contest is yet to be determined.

Gard revealed the schedule change when asked about the availability of injured forward Tyler Wahl, who didn't play in Wisconsin's Friday night home loss to Michigan State.

"We've got some time with the schedule being rearranged, (with) the game being moved from Tuesday to Thursday at Nebraska," Gard said. "I guess I was told officially the game would be moved to Thursday."

The Huskers postponed their Saturday game against Ohio State as they deal with virus-related concerns. Nebraska had less than seven scholarship players available this week.

If the game is indeed moved to Thursday, Nebraska will have a busy 48 hours. The Huskers are currently scheduled to take on Rutgers on Sunday, Jan. 29, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.