 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska's Tuesday game vs. Wisconsin moved to Thursday, says UW coach Greg Gard
0 Comments
topical

Nebraska's Tuesday game vs. Wisconsin moved to Thursday, says UW coach Greg Gard

  • Updated
  • 0
Nebraska vs. Indiana, 1.17

Nebraska's Lat Mayen attempts a layup against Indiana on Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star

The latest episode begins with NU's new QB situation. Plus, the guys share thoughts on some interesting comments from a men's hoops player ... among other Husker topics.

The Nebraska men's basketball team appears to have a little bit more time to recover from its COVID-19 issues than it originally thought.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said Friday night on his postgame radio appearance that his team will take on Nebraska on Thursday afternoon instead of Tuesday, which was the original date for the game.

Tip-off time for a potential Thursday contest is yet to be determined.

Gard revealed the schedule change when asked about the availability of injured forward Tyler Wahl, who didn't play in Wisconsin's Friday night home loss to Michigan State.

"We've got some time with the schedule being rearranged, (with) the game being moved from Tuesday to Thursday at Nebraska," Gard said. "I guess I was told officially the game would be moved to Thursday."

The Huskers postponed their Saturday game against Ohio State as they deal with virus-related concerns. Nebraska had less than seven scholarship players available this week.

If the game is indeed moved to Thursday, Nebraska will have a busy 48 hours. The Huskers are currently scheduled to take on Rutgers on Sunday, Jan. 29, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Check back for updates to this story

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News