After games of 25 and 29 points, Nebraska's Bryce McGowens was named Big Ten freshman of the week Monday.

The 6-foot-7 guard averaged a Big Ten-best 27.0 points per contest on 52% shooting along with 5.5 rebounds per game in two contests last week.

His 29 points against Sam Houston State on Friday were one point short of the school's single-game freshman record.

McGowens is the first Husker to win the Big Ten weekly freshman award since Glynn Watson in February of 2016.

