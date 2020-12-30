Nebraska's ice-cold shooting culminates in 90-54 loss to Ohio State

Nebraska's Trey McGowens drives to the basket against Ohio State's Duane Washington during the first half Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio.
Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
Rummage through the bin of stats that comprise the Nebraska men's basketball team's performance Wednesday and — actually, don't.
Surely, no one will hold it against you for turning a nose at the Huskers' 1-for-18 shooting to close out the first half. Or for trying to ignore a 5-for-33 display at the three-point line. Assists and turnover figures? Don't bother.
In a forgettable moment of Fred Hoiberg's tenure, Ohio State beat Nebraska 90-54 in Columbus, Ohio.
The Huskers sparred for the first six-plus minutes of the game, playing the Buckeyes to a 13-13 tie ahead of the second media timeout. From there, Ohio State reeled off 15 straight points, and outscored the Huskers 25-8 to stake a 38-21 lead into halftime.
Trey McGowens kicked off the second half by converting an and-one on a layup for Nebraska, which, in turn, allowed Ohio State to deliver an early knockout blow with a 20-4 run to push the deficit to 30 points at the 12:21 mark.
Teddy Allen led the Huskers with 13 points.
