Nebraska's ice-cold shooting culminates in 90-54 loss to Ohio State

Rummage through the bin of stats that comprise the Nebraska men's basketball team's performance Wednesday and — actually, don't.

Surely, no one will hold it against you for turning a nose at the Huskers' 1-for-18 shooting to close out the first half. Or for trying to ignore a 5-for-33 display at the three-point line. Assists and turnover figures? Don't bother.

In a forgettable moment of Fred Hoiberg's tenure, Ohio State beat Nebraska 90-54 in Columbus, Ohio.

The Huskers sparred for the first six-plus minutes of the game, playing the Buckeyes to a 13-13 tie ahead of the second media timeout. From there, Ohio State reeled off 15 straight points, and outscored the Huskers 25-8 to stake a 38-21 lead into halftime.

Trey McGowens kicked off the second half by converting an and-one on a layup for Nebraska, which, in turn, allowed Ohio State to deliver an early knockout blow with a 20-4 run to push the deficit to 30 points at the 12:21 mark.

Teddy Allen led the Huskers with 13 points.

Check back later for updates to this story.

