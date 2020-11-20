Nebraska's 'Golden Window' in danger of shutting after departures; Creighton game set for BTN

Nebraska's "Golden Window" got a few bricks tossed right through it Friday.
Four teams — Saint Louis, LSU, Western Kentucky and San Francisco — all pulled out of the Golden Window Classic during the day Friday, less than 48 hours after the schedule for Nebraska's multi-team event was announced.
The season-opening event, scheduled to start next Wednesday, stood on precarious ground as the sun began to set Friday in Lincoln.
Western Kentucky and San Francisco left the event within about 15 minutes of each other Friday afternoon. Those two departures came about five hours after Saint Louis announced it was hosting its own event in its home arena and taking LSU with it.
Nebraska was scheduled to play Saint Louis on Thanksgiving Day, and San Francisco on Nov. 28.
The latest departures left the Huskers' event with three teams — Nebraska, Nevada and Chadron State.
A source told the Journal Star on Friday afternoon that the event was "currently in talks with multiple schools about the openings and hope to have a resolution shortly."
The departures mean Nebraska's event has lost five teams and gained one in the last two days, and lost six in a little more than a week. Northern Iowa pulled out Tuesday, and Illinois State left the event last week.
A source told the Journal Star after UNI's departure that the event would go forward with six teams. Later that evening the event's schedule was announced, with Chadron State stepping in as the event's seventh team to play Nevada and San Francisco.
As of Friday afternoon, the event was still expected to go forward with a reworked schedule. But as with anything else regarding college athletics in 2020, it's probably best to stay tuned.
Creighton game set for BTN: The Huskers announced Friday afternoon that their Dec. 11 game at Creighton would tip off at 6 p.m. and be televised by BTN. The matchup with the Bluejays was one of two nonconference games that had yet to be given a tip time or a network.
Check back for updates to this story.
