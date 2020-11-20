Nebraska's 'Golden Window' in danger of shutting after departures; Creighton game set for BTN

The departures mean Nebraska's event has lost five teams and gained one in the last two days, and lost six in a little more than a week. Northern Iowa pulled out Tuesday, and Illinois State left the event last week.

A source told the Journal Star after UNI's departure that the event would go forward with six teams. Later that evening the event's schedule was announced, with Chadron State stepping in as the event's seventh team to play Nevada and San Francisco.

As of Friday afternoon, the event was still expected to go forward with a reworked schedule. But as with anything else regarding college athletics in 2020, it's probably best to stay tuned.

Creighton game set for BTN: The Huskers announced Friday afternoon that their Dec. 11 game at Creighton would tip off at 6 p.m. and be televised by BTN. The matchup with the Bluejays was one of two nonconference games that had yet to be given a tip time or a network.

Check back for updates to this story.

MEET THE 2020-21 HUSKERS

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

