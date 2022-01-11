Nebraska's fight returns, but the old issues remain as Illinois uses late run to put Huskers away

The fight returned for Nebraska.

The same old issues never left.

After pulling into a tie with No. 25 Illinois with less than four minutes to go, Nebraska immediately surrendered a 7-0 run with the same bugaboos that have handicapped it all year — poor execution, poor communication, and a lack of belief in being able to close out a game it had a real chance of winning.

The final result was an 81-71 Illinois victory Tuesday that showed once again, when it wants to, Nebraska can play with anyone in the conference — even if the Huskers can't get out of their own way.

"That's a big thing right now," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "When it gets down to crunch time, you've got to find a way to win some of these games to get the confidence to know you can do it."

Right now, all Nebraska knows is the monotony of searching for moral victories.