Nebraska's disastrous loss to Ohio State produces a stat Fred Hoiberg says he's 'never seen' before

Rummage through the bin of stats that comprise the Nebraska men's basketball team's performance Wednesday and — actually, don't.
Surely, no one will hold it against you for turning a nose at the Huskers' 1-for-18 shooting to close out the first half. Or for trying to ignore a 5-for-33 display at the three-point line. The assist to turnover ratio? It's not good.
Wednesday night marked a forgettable moment of Fred Hoiberg's tenure as No. 25 Ohio State thumped Nebraska 90-54 in Columbus, Ohio.
Nebraska fell to 4-6 overall and 0-3 in conference play.
Even in losses this season, Nebraska has looked the part for considerable stretches before fizzling in the second half as the type of grittiness found only in the Big Ten eventually grinds down the Huskers.
This time, the blitz happened early.
Nebraska sparred for the first six-plus minutes of the game, playing the Buckeyes to a 13-13 tie ahead of the second media timeout. Then the Huskers' resistance vanished as Ohio State reeled off 15 straight points, and outscored the Huskers 25-8 to stake a 38-21 lead at halftime.
"I thought we missed some really good shots in the first 10 minutes that kind of set the tone for the game," Hoiberg said. "As it wore on, I think it affected us on the other end and then they overwhelmed us with their physicality."
During a span of 10 minutes, 4 seconds in the first half, Nebraska attempted 13 shots from the field and made none of them.
"It's just unfortunate we can't throw that thing in the ocean right now," Hoiberg said.
Trey McGowens kicked off the second half by converting an and-one on a layup for Nebraska, which, in turn, watched as Ohio State delivered the knockout with a 20-4 run to push the deficit to 30 points with 12:21 minutes left in regulation.
After his team generated only six assists in a loss to Michigan on Christmas Day, Hoiberg said recently "you can't expect to win" with that total. The Huskers cut that figure in half Wednesday — and added 15 turnovers.
"I've never seen a 3 to 15 assist-to-turnover ratio as far as being in the seat I'm in right now," Hoiberg said. "I thought we did make some good plays, good passes but we didn't make them, we didn't finish.
"I thought we had some individual play out there at times, as well."
Yvan Ouedraogo, a sophomore forward, brushed off the notion that members of the team don't trust others to make plays on offense.
"I definitely think we trust each other but we're still a new team, a new group," he said, "the fact that we are losing... maybe some guys are losing confidence in themselves. But, from my point, we do have confidence in each other."
Teddy Allen led the Huskers with 13 points.
Nebraska's stretch of four consecutive ranked teams to open league play ends Saturday as Michigan State stumbles into Pinnacle Bank Arena, mired in a surprising 0-3 start.
Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.