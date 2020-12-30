Nebraska's disastrous loss to Ohio State produces a stat Fred Hoiberg says he's 'never seen' before

During a span of 10 minutes, 4 seconds in the first half, Nebraska attempted 13 shots from the field and made none of them.

"It's just unfortunate we can't throw that thing in the ocean right now," Hoiberg said.

Trey McGowens kicked off the second half by converting an and-one on a layup for Nebraska, which, in turn, watched as Ohio State delivered the knockout with a 20-4 run to push the deficit to 30 points with 12:21 minutes left in regulation.

After his team generated only six assists in a loss to Michigan on Christmas Day, Hoiberg said recently "you can't expect to win" with that total. The Huskers cut that figure in half Wednesday — and added 15 turnovers.

"I've never seen a 3 to 15 assist-to-turnover ratio as far as being in the seat I'm in right now," Hoiberg said. "I thought we did make some good plays, good passes but we didn't make them, we didn't finish.

"I thought we had some individual play out there at times, as well."

Yvan Ouedraogo, a sophomore forward, brushed off the notion that members of the team don't trust others to make plays on offense.