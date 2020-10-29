Nebraska will host Georgia Tech in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Nebraska will play Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for the second straight year.

The Huskers and Yellow Jackets will meet for the second straight year, this time Dec. 9 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Television and start time will be announced at a later date.

Nebraska played Georgia Tech last year, losing 73-56. Michael DeVoe, who is back for his junior season, scored 26 points in the Tech win.

Georgia Tech finished 17-14 last season, including 11-9 in ACC play.

This year's matchup will mark the first home ACC/Big Ten Challenge game for the Huskers since 2017.

