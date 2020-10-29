Nebraska to host Georgia Tech in ACC/Big Ten Challenge; Kansas State series rescheduled

Slowly but surely, the Nebraska men's basketball team's schedule situation is beginning to clear itself up.

A few hours after it was announced that the Huskers will host Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge Dec. 9, NU announced that its three-game series against Kansas State, originally scheduled to start this December, has been pushed back one year.

The Kansas State series was originally announced March 25, less than two weeks after college sports were shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the teams will meet Dec. 19, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Dec. 17, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, and in 2023 in Manhattan, Kan.

Next year's meeting will be the first between the schools since February 2011, when Kansas State beat Doc Sadler's Nebraska squad 61-57 in Lincoln. The teams have met 220 times. Only Kansas (243 games) and Iowa State (234) have been more common opponents for Nebraska.

It will be Nebraska's second series with a former Big Eight foe since moving to the Big Ten. NU lost to Kansas in 2016 at Allen Fieldhouse and in a 2017 heartbreaker at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska has also played former Big Eight/Big 12 foes Oklahoma State (2018 regular season) and Baylor (2014 NCAA Tournament) since moving to the Big Ten.