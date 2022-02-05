 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska sinks to new low in noncompetitive 87-63 home loss to Northwestern

Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 2.5

Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives against Northwestern's Boo Buie (0) during the first half Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 REBECCA GRATZ, The Associated Press

In a season of lows, the Nebraska men's basketball team dug even further to unearth its latest disappointment Saturday.

The Huskers (6-16, 0-12 Big Ten) fell flat in a noncompetitive 87-63 loss to Northwestern at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Northwestern (11-10, 4-8) had its way offensively, led by Boo Bouie, who scored 27 points and made six three-pointers. As a team, the Wildcats shot 48.5% from the field and many of their misfires came on open shot opportunities.

The Huskers got a lift from reserve CJ Wilcher, who steadied Northwestern's first threat of running away early in the game by making back-to-back three-pointers. He finished with 15 points to lead Nebraska scorers.

Nebraska trailed 16-13 with 13 minutes left in the first half and never got closer than that. Northwestern uncorked a 10-0 run at that point and took a 22-point lead into halftime.

Any chance at a steep comeback evaporated early in the second half, when Bouie sank a pair of three-pointers in the first minute of play.

The Huskers return to action to host Minnesota at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Check back for updates to this story and more photos from the game

Download PDF Box: Northwestern 87, Nebraska 63
