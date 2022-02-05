Nebraska sinks to new low in noncompetitive 87-63 home loss to Northwestern

In a season of lows, the Nebraska men's basketball team dug even further to unearth its latest disappointment Saturday.

The Huskers (6-16, 0-12 Big Ten) fell flat in a noncompetitive 87-63 loss to Northwestern at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Northwestern (11-10, 4-8) had its way offensively, led by Boo Bouie, who scored 27 points and made six three-pointers. As a team, the Wildcats shot 48.5% from the field and many of their misfires came on open shot opportunities.

The Huskers got a lift from reserve CJ Wilcher, who steadied Northwestern's first threat of running away early in the game by making back-to-back three-pointers. He finished with 15 points to lead Nebraska scorers.

Nebraska trailed 16-13 with 13 minutes left in the first half and never got closer than that. Northwestern uncorked a 10-0 run at that point and took a 22-point lead into halftime.

Any chance at a steep comeback evaporated early in the second half, when Bouie sank a pair of three-pointers in the first minute of play.

The Huskers return to action to host Minnesota at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

