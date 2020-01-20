Nebraska's pace versus Wisconsin's patience highlight clash of styles between hoops teams

Wisconsin's way works pretty well, too, of course.

After a slow start, the Badgers (11-7, 4-3) have won seven of their last 10 games. Wisconsin owns two road wins in a conference that has yet to see road teams win 10 times total through the first part of league play.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Badgers have allowed 70 or more points just three times in 18 games.

Two of those games have been Wisconsin losses.

Wisconsin's 64 possessions per 40 minutes ranks 349th of 353 Division I programs. An average Badger possession takes more than 20 seconds off the shot clock.

Compare that to Nebraska, which averages nearly 72 possessions per 40 minutes (66th nationally). The Huskers use on average just 15.3 seconds per possession, which is 13th nationally.

"We're going to have to be really sharp going out there," Hoiberg said. "They set a ton of screens, try to get different guys into the post, and we're going to have to do a good job of being physical and not allowing offensive rebounds, where we have to defend through the (shot) clock for maybe a second possession."

The difference in philosophy between the teams runs deep.