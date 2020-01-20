Nebraska's pace versus Wisconsin's patience highlight clash of styles between hoops teams

Nebraska wants to play fast.
Wisconsin ... does not.
There isn't a more stark contrast of styles in the Big Ten than Fred Hoiberg's sports car lining up against Badgers coach Greg Gard's bulldozer — pace and space against patience and precision. Drive and kick against screen and cut.
Of all the things Nebraska must do to give itself a chance against the Badgers, controlling the pace is right near the top of the list.
Tip between NU and Wisconsin is set for 8 p.m. Tuesday in Madison.
"They're so good at getting back. They don't give you anything easy. They're as good as — not only any team in the league — but any team in the country at making you work for everything you get," Hoiberg, NU's head coach, said Monday. "They get back in transition, they're packed in, in the paint, they swarm the ball."
That defensive philosophy could spell trouble for a Nebraska team (7-11, 2-5 Big Ten) that struggles to score inside, making the transition game that much more important. The more Nebraska can run, the better off it will be.
Wisconsin's way works pretty well, too, of course.
After a slow start, the Badgers (11-7, 4-3) have won seven of their last 10 games. Wisconsin owns two road wins in a conference that has yet to see road teams win 10 times total through the first part of league play.
The Badgers have allowed 70 or more points just three times in 18 games.
Two of those games have been Wisconsin losses.
Wisconsin's 64 possessions per 40 minutes ranks 349th of 353 Division I programs. An average Badger possession takes more than 20 seconds off the shot clock.
Compare that to Nebraska, which averages nearly 72 possessions per 40 minutes (66th nationally). The Huskers use on average just 15.3 seconds per possession, which is 13th nationally.
"We're going to have to be really sharp going out there," Hoiberg said. "They set a ton of screens, try to get different guys into the post, and we're going to have to do a good job of being physical and not allowing offensive rebounds, where we have to defend through the (shot) clock for maybe a second possession."
The difference in philosophy between the teams runs deep.
While Nebraska hunts layups and three-pointers, Wisconsin almost totally eschews trying to get to the rim. The Badgers attempt just 25% of their shots at the rim and are more than happy to settle for mid-range jumpers, which is something the Huskers try to avoid at all costs.
When it works, Wisconsin's system is highly effective — road wins at Tennessee, Ohio State and Penn State attest to that.
But if the Badgers are struggling to hit shots, well, then you score 52 points in a loss to Richmond and 50 points in a loss to New Mexico as Wisconsin did earlier this season.
Opponents have shown a propensity for getting their offense going against Nebraska, which is the only team in the Big Ten allowing more than 70 points per game.
That's led to the Huskers facing double-digit deficits in each of their last three games before rallying to make things interesting at the end.
"In something like this, where you know tempo is an important factor, if you dig a little bit of a hole you can’t get it all back at once," Hoiberg said. "You’ve got to still try and trust the offense, trust the movement that it will create good looks for us."
