Nebraska's growth continues with victory over Purdue as Mack collects triple-double

"The one thing I’ve tried not to do, and what we’ve tried to really instill into our group, is you can’t panic. We had a rough start. We had some rough games early on in the season. But what we’ve talked about it continuing to trust the process, and continuing to grow this thing along step by step," Hoiberg said Sunday. "And you can’t cut things out and you can’t short cut. You have to come in to work every day. I think our guys are buying into that, getting in the gym more as we continue to go on, and it’s paying off for our team."