Nebraska's good isn't enough to overcome Indiana's torrid mid-game stretch in third straight loss

When it's good for Nebraska basketball, it's really good.
The Indiana Hoosiers found that out Saturday as they reeled from the Huskers scoring 11 points in 81 seconds to light Pinnacle Bank Arena on fire and force Archie Miller to burn a timeout less than eight minutes into the game.
But the problem right now for NU is that the good doesn't last long enough. And when it's not good, it's almost impossible to recover from the repercussions.
Indiana made 15 of 20 shots spanning the last 3 minutes of the first half and the first 7 minutes of the second half to open up a 19-point lead, then held on for dear life down the stretch to beat Nebraska 82-74 in front of 15,925 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"I think overall we're getting better," said Nebraska junior Thorir Thorbjarnarson after the game. "But it's just hard. It's hard to win a game in the Big Ten.
"We've just got to put a full 40-minute game together."
Similar to its loss at Ohio State on Tuesday — and Saturday's loss to Northwestern — Nebraska saw its opponent get going from three-point range to loosen up its defense and go on an extended run.
Indiana, which went 5-for-25 from three-point range in the teams' first meeting and went 2-for-19 in its previous game against Rutgers, knocked down six threes in the first half of Saturday's game. The Hoosiers finished with eight triples, which ranks among their season-best.
That turned a 23-14 Nebraska lead into the Huskers trying to dig out of a hole once again. Against Northwestern, the Huskers rallied from an 18-point deficit to get within three late in the game. Against Ohio State, NU cut a 25-point hole down to 12 late.
By the time Indiana finished its torrid shooting stretch, it led 68-49 with 12:52 to play.
"I think every time I sit here with you guys after a game, I talk about how we have either a lull or we hit adversity, and you go through a five- or six-minute stretch where we're just not deep enough, talented enough right now to fight through those stretches," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "We've certainly showed we're capable, but the overall consistency needs to get better. And that's where we've got to continue to grow."
Nebraska certainly has shown growth since pushing Indiana (14-4, 4-3) to overtime back on Dec. 7. The Huskers did it again Saturday, responding to Indiana's surge with a 13-2 run that cut the deficit to eight.
But an uncharacteristic stretch of turnovers — Nebraska gave the ball away five times and airballed a three-pointer in the six possessions after closing the gap to eight points — kept the Huskers from getting any closer.
Making the miscues more painful was the fact that Indiana quit scoring on offense. The Hoosiers went scoreless for 4:43 while Nebraska was giving the ball away.
"You cut that thing to six or four, it's potentially a whole different ballgame," Hoiberg said.
Nebraska (7-11, 2-5 Big Ten) did finally get within six with 1:20 left, but no closer.
Cam Mack had 20 points and nine assists to lead four NU players in double figures. The sophomore scored 17 points in the first half, and Miller after the game described Mack as one of the best collegiate passers he's seen.
"I think there's maybe one or two players I've seen in college that can pass the ball the way Cam Mack passes the ball," Miller said.
Thorbjarnarson finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists while Dachon Burke had 12 points and Haanif Cheatham had 10.
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 25 points and 15 rebounds in the first matchup between the teams, finished with 18 points and 13 boards Saturday. Joey Brunk added 16 points on 7-for-8 shooting while Justin Smith had 15 points and seven rebounds.
The Hoosiers' frontcourt trio combined to go 20-for-27 from the field. Their teammates went 11-for-34.
