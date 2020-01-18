Nebraska's good isn't enough to overcome Indiana's torrid mid-game stretch in third straight loss

When it's good for Nebraska basketball, it's really good.

The Indiana Hoosiers found that out Saturday as they reeled from the Huskers scoring 11 points in 81 seconds to light Pinnacle Bank Arena on fire and force Archie Miller to burn a timeout less than eight minutes into the game.

But the problem right now for NU is that the good doesn't last long enough. And when it's not good, it's almost impossible to recover from the repercussions.

Indiana made 15 of 20 shots spanning the last 3 minutes of the first half and the first 7 minutes of the second half to open up a 19-point lead, then held on for dear life down the stretch to beat Nebraska 82-74 in front of 15,925 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"I think overall we're getting better," said Nebraska junior Thorir Thorbjarnarson after the game. "But it's just hard. It's hard to win a game in the Big Ten.

"We've just got to put a full 40-minute game together."

Similar to its loss at Ohio State on Tuesday — and Saturday's loss to Northwestern — Nebraska saw its opponent get going from three-point range to loosen up its defense and go on an extended run.