Nebraska, Michigan honor Kobe Bryant with violations to start game
View Comments

Nebraska, Michigan honor Kobe Bryant with violations to start game

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Kobe Bryant

In the wake of the tragedy that included NBA legend Kobe Bryant, several basketball games, at both the professional and college level, have honored Bryant by intentionally taking a shot clock violation and back court violation in the opening moments of a game. 

Nebraska and Michigan continued the trend Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Ex-NBA star Kobe Bryant dies at 41 in helicopter crash
Sports

Ex-NBA star Kobe Bryant dies at 41 in helicopter crash

  • Updated

CALABASAS, Calif. — Kobe Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. He was 41.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News