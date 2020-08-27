Nebraska men's hoops aims to 'play a role in change' as it steps forward in social justice fight

While it’s unclear what the next step is for this year’s Nebraska team, the Huskers once again stood unified for their cause.

"We know we are not going to change everything that is going on by standing here today," Webster said. "The goal for us is simply to make our community and our state stand behind us in not accepting these injustices as OK and turning a blind eye."

Allen was blunt in his remarks.

"We are tired of talking about the same things over and over while losing precious lives along the way," he said. "Are we fighting a pointless fight? How many more hashtags need to be created by the police for people to start caring?

"We cannot care when it is convenient. We cannot only care when it impacts us directly. Caring about someone else's life should fall within basic human ideals."

Other college teams surely will follow Nebraska's lead in the coming days and weeks in releasing statements and working toward actions they can take to affect change.

The Huskers, though, were prepared to be the first.

"We want to play a role in change," Allen said. "And we want you all to join us."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 3 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 5

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.