Nebraska men's basketball team is 100% vaccinated against COVID-19, Hoiberg says

INDIANAPOLIS — The Nebraska men's basketball team is 100% vaccinated for COVID-19, NU coach Fred Hoiberg said Thursday.

Hoiberg, the final coach to take the podium at Big Ten Media Days in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, said the best thing about the two-day event was having some normalcy back.

"I'm very proud of our group for buying in to being 100% fully vaccinated with our group," Hoiberg said. "But we're still taking it cautious. Every day we've had players that wake up with the sniffles, we keep them away, get them COVID tested. Thankfully we have not had a positive case to this point."

Hoiberg again touched on what he expects to be improved shooting for the Huskers, something he's talked about multiple times over the past few weeks.

"The biggest area I think of improvement for our team is perimeter shooting, also play making," Hoiberg said. "When you have that shooting, especially in the world of analytics, taking away the three-point line, it opens up driving lanes. We had a shot profile last year that we want to continue with, 82% of our shots were in the restricted area, behind the three-point line.