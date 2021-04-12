Nebraska men's basketball taps into pro ranks for next strength and conditioning coach

Fred Hoiberg continues to tap into the professional ranks as he adds to his staff at Nebraska.

The Husker men's basketball team announced the hiring of Kurt Joseph as director of strength and conditioning Monday. Joseph comes to Lincoln after spending the last two-plus seasons as an assistant strength coach with the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves.

He replaces Tim Wilson, who served as strength coach for the men's team for 10 years.

"He comes highly recommended from the Timberwolves, and his experience in the NBA and in the G League will be an asset for our players to understand what it takes to compete at the highest level," Hoiberg said in a news release.

Joseph, a native of Brooklyn, New York, began his strength coaching career at Long Island University before moving to the professional ranks. He worked as a weight room assistant with the New York Knicks and as a strength coach intern with the New Jersey Nets before serving as head strength and conditioning coach for the Iowa Wolves, Minnesota's G League affiliate.

In that role, he developed and implemented strength and conditioning program. He also facilitated and served as aid during practice and assisted the athletic trainer with all post workout and postgame recovery intervention.

Just last week, Hoiberg added Nate Loenser to his coaching staff. Loenser coached the Windy City Bulls and worked with Hoiberg at Iowa State.

