Nebraska men's basketball game against Purdue postponed amid 'health and safety concerns'

The Nebraska men's basketball team won't be traveling this week to Purdue after all.

Tuesday's game pitting the Huskers and Boilermakers — scheduled for 6 p.m. in Mackey Arena — has been postponed as mutually agreed upon by both teams due to health and safety concerns, according to statements from both schools.

The two schools will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the game at a later date.

Nebraska (4-7, 0-4 Big Ten) is scheduled to play Sunday against Indiana in Lincoln. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.

The Huskers are coming off an 84-77 home loss Saturday night to Michigan State.

Nebraska had a Dec. 6 home game against Florida A&M canceled for similar reasons.

