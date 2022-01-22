Nebraska men's and women's hoops teams to play Wisconsin on Thursday at PBA

The Nebraska men's basketball game originally scheduled for Tuesday has been moved to Thursday at 4 p.m., the school announced Saturday.

The move allows the Huskers a couple of extra days to work through protocols after several members of the program tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.

The number of positive tests was great enough to drop the number of available Nebraska players below the Big Ten threshold of seven, forcing the postponement of Saturday's road game at Ohio State.

The game is at 4 p.m. to fit in BTN's television window.

Fans who had tickets for Tuesday’s originally scheduled game should use those tickets for Thursday’s game.

Because of the men’s basketball schedule change announced today, the Nebraska women’s basketball game against Wisconsin, scheduled for Jan. 27, will now start at 8 p.m. It will also be carried on the Huskers Radio Network and will also be televised on BTN.