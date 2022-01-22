 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska men's and women's hoops teams to play Wisconsin on Thursday at PBA
0 Comments
topical

Nebraska men's and women's hoops teams to play Wisconsin on Thursday at PBA

  • Updated
  • 0
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 1.11

Nebraska's Tuesday home game against Wisconsin has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The latest episode begins with NU's new QB situation. Plus, the guys share thoughts on some interesting comments from a men's hoops player ... among other Husker topics.

The Nebraska men's basketball game originally scheduled for Tuesday has been moved to Thursday at 4 p.m., the school announced Saturday.

The move allows the Huskers a couple of extra days to work through protocols after several members of the program tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.

The number of positive tests was great enough to drop the number of available Nebraska players below the Big Ten threshold of seven, forcing the postponement of Saturday's road game at Ohio State.

The game is at 4 p.m. to fit in BTN's television window.

Fans who had tickets for Tuesday’s originally scheduled game should use those tickets for Thursday’s game.

Because of the men’s basketball schedule change announced today, the Nebraska women’s basketball game against Wisconsin, scheduled for Jan. 27, will now start at 8 p.m. It will also be carried on the Huskers Radio Network and will also be televised on BTN.

Fans who have men’s basketball tickets for the rescheduled game will be able to attend the women’s game and sit in select general admission areas (sections 111-113 and 122-102). Fans will have to exit Pinnacle Bank Arena following the men’s game and can reenter at any gate prior to the women’s game. PBA gates will reopen at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. women’s game.

Check back for updates to this story

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News