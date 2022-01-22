Nebraska men's and women's hoops teams to play Wisconsin on Thursday at PBA

The Nebraska men's basketball game originally scheduled for Tuesday has been moved to Thursday at 4 p.m., the school announced Saturday.
The move allows the Huskers a couple of extra days to work through protocols after several members of the program tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.
The number of positive tests was great enough to drop the number of available Nebraska players below the Big Ten threshold of seven, forcing the postponement of Saturday's road game at Ohio State.
The game is at 4 p.m. to fit in BTN's television window.
Fans who had tickets for Tuesday’s originally scheduled game should use those tickets for Thursday’s game.
Because of the men’s basketball schedule change announced today, the Nebraska women’s basketball game against Wisconsin, scheduled for Jan. 27, will now start at 8 p.m. It will also be carried on the Huskers Radio Network and will also be televised on BTN.
Fans who have men’s basketball tickets for the rescheduled game will be able to attend the women’s game and sit in select general admission areas (sections 111-113 and 122-102). Fans will have to exit Pinnacle Bank Arena following the men’s game and can reenter at any gate prior to the women’s game. PBA gates will reopen at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. women’s game.
Check back for updates to this story
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.