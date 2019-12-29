Nebraska men cruise past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Haanif Cheatham scored 17 points to lead the Nebraska men’s basketball team to a 73-52 win against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
For much of the game, Cheatham provided a lot of the offense. His total included making 8-of-9 free throws and a second-half three pointer.
Jervay Green added some offense and excitement with a couple of dunks in the second half. Green scored eight points. Yvan Quedraogo scored 11 and had 14 rebounds. Matej Kavas and Cam Mack added 10 points apiece.
Nebraska (6-7, 1-1 Big Ten) was playing a game for the first time since Dec. 21.
Nebraska’s offense got a little better in the final 10 minutes of the game. Nebraska shot 35% from the field (23-66), including 7-of-25 on three pointers. The Huskers also got a lot of their points from the free-throw line, making 20-of-28.
Jordan Hairston led Corpus Christi (4-9) with 19 points. Myles Smith, the leading scorer for Corpus Christi at 16 points per game, including 31 in the last game, did not score in 14 minutes.
You have free articles remaining.
The Islanders had 21 turnovers.
The offense wasn’t great for either team in the first half. Nebraska missed a lot of close shots, and also 11 of its 12 three-point attempts.
After the game was tied at eight, Nebraska took the lead for good with a 7-0 run that included a steal and dunk by Mack.
That was part of a stretch where Nebraska went on a 22-4 run for a 30-12 lead.
Nebraska held Corpus Christi to just 25% shooting from the field in the first half. During one 10-minute stretch, the Islanders scored just four points and went about six minutes without scoring.
Nebraska was just 10-for-30 from the field in the first half, but kept a lead by making 13-of-19 free throws.
It’s all conference games now for the Huskers, with Nebraska finishing 5-6 against nonconference opponents. Nebraska’s next game is Friday against Rutgers at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Check back for updates to this story.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.