Nebraska men cruise past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Haanif Cheatham scored 17 points to lead the Nebraska men’s basketball team to a 73-52 win against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

For much of the game, Cheatham provided a lot of the offense. His total included making 8-of-9 free throws and a second-half three pointer.

Jervay Green added some offense and excitement with a couple of dunks in the second half. Green scored eight points. Yvan Quedraogo scored 11 and had 14 rebounds. Matej Kavas and Cam Mack added 10 points apiece.

Nebraska (6-7, 1-1 Big Ten) was playing a game for the first time since Dec. 21.

Nebraska’s offense got a little better in the final 10 minutes of the game. Nebraska shot 35% from the field (23-66), including 7-of-25 on three pointers. The Huskers also got a lot of their points from the free-throw line, making 20-of-28.

Jordan Hairston led Corpus Christi (4-9) with 19 points. Myles Smith, the leading scorer for Corpus Christi at 16 points per game, including 31 in the last game, did not score in 14 minutes.

The Islanders had 21 turnovers.