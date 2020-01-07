Nebraska leads from the start, outlasts Iowa in slugfest at Pinnacle Bank Arena

With NU packing the paint, Iowa began by firing away from three-point range.

The third-most efficient offense in the country according to KenPom, a unit that was shooting 36 percent from three-point range coming in, missed 16 of its first 17 from beyond the arc and finished the first half just 2-for-19 while Nebraska was 7-for 16.

Though both got going later in the half, Iowa’s top two players, forward Garza and Wieskamp, didn’t score until Garza’s midrange jumper at the 7:41 mark of the first half.

The Huskers led by as many as 12, and led for 18:11 of a possible 20 minutes, and stayed out of major foul trouble while packing the paint Garza and Kriener.

NU had runs of 14-2 and 8-0 in the half, getting 13 points from Haanif Cheatham and eight points and three assists from Mack while Thorbjarnarson chipped in seven points and four boards.

Nebraska built its lead without Jervay Green, who warmed up with the team and was in uniform, but didn’t play in the first half as Lincoln Pius X walk-on Charlie Easley got 8 minutes.

