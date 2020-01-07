Nebraska leads from the start, outlasts Iowa in slugfest at Pinnacle Bank Arena

This looked a lot like the last time Nebraska and Iowa played basketball.
A walk-on playing with his hair on fire. The Huskers in throwback jerseys, with their best players playing big. Thorir Thorbjarnarson stepping up with a clutch performance.
And a Nebraska win.
NU scored the first seven points of the game, briefly gave up the lead in the second half, then pushed in front and stayed there for a tight, tense, exciting 76-70 win over the Hawkeyes on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Iowa's only lead of the contest came at 51-50 after a Joe Wieskamp three-pointer.
But Nebraska edged back in front less than a minute later and stayed there, with Thorbjarnarson and Dachon Burke taking turns making big plays down the stretch.
What Nebraska didn't do was make free throws, going 5-for-12 over the final 1:20.
But the Huskers did enough to help Fred Hoiberg improve to 5-1 as a coach against Fran McCaffery and the Hawkeyes.
Thorbjarnarson had 17 points and nine rebounds to lead Nebraska (7-8), which evened its Big Ten record at 2-2.
Cam Mack finished with 15 points and 10 boards. Burke had 13 points, including a breakaway dunk late as Iowa slapped on a full-court press.
Haanif Cheatam scored 13 of his 14 points in the first half for Nebraska, while Kevin Cross came off the bench to score 11.
Speaking of Cross, he and Yvan Ouedraogo combined for 16 points, 12 rebounds and three assists going against Iowa's frontline of 6-foot-11 Luka Garza and 6-10 Ryan Kriener.
Wieskamp scored 21 points to lead Iowa, but was 10-for-23 from the field and 1-for-10 from three-point range.
Garza had 16 points and 18 rebounds for the Hawkeyes, who fell for the third straight year in Lincoln. Joe Toussaint added 14 points for Iowa.
Nebraska, meanwhile, has another memorable win over the Hawkeyes, to go with a double-overtime victory two seasons ago, and last year's miracle rally from a nine-point deficit with 47 second left.
The Huskers didn't need the rally this time, hitting 10 three-pointers and holding Iowa to a 4-for-33 effort from beyond the arc.
Iowa came in shooting 36 percent from three-point range as a team.
Nebraska couldn’t have asked for much more from its first half performance, leading 38-31 at the break and heading to the locker room to a standing ovation from the PBA crowd.
The Huskers led 7-0 in the opening minutes, and Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was hit with a technical foul less than 3 minutes into the game.
With NU packing the paint, Iowa began by firing away from three-point range.
The third-most efficient offense in the country according to KenPom, a unit that was shooting 36 percent from three-point range coming in, missed 16 of its first 17 from beyond the arc and finished the first half just 2-for-19 while Nebraska was 7-for 16.
Though both got going later in the half, Iowa’s top two players, forward Garza and Wieskamp, didn’t score until Garza’s midrange jumper at the 7:41 mark of the first half.
The Huskers led by as many as 12, and led for 18:11 of a possible 20 minutes, and stayed out of major foul trouble while packing the paint Garza and Kriener.
NU had runs of 14-2 and 8-0 in the half, getting 13 points from Haanif Cheatham and eight points and three assists from Mack while Thorbjarnarson chipped in seven points and four boards.
Nebraska built its lead without Jervay Green, who warmed up with the team and was in uniform, but didn’t play in the first half as Lincoln Pius X walk-on Charlie Easley got 8 minutes.
