Nebraska, Kansas State to renew basketball series later this year

Nebraska and Kansas State are renewing their series on the hardwood.

A source confirmed Wednesday that the Huskers and Wildcats will meet in men's basketball each of the next three seasons, with the first game set for the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, later this year.

The teams will play in Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2021 and at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas, in 2022.

Neither school has officially announced the games, and no official dates have been set.

The schools haven't played each other since February 2011, when Kansas State beat Doc Sadler's Nebraska squad 61-57 in Lincoln.

In total, the teams have met 220 times. Only Kansas (243 games) and Iowa State (234) have been more common opponents for Nebraska.

This will be Nebraska's second series with a former Big Eight foe since moving to the Big Ten. NU lost to Kansas in 2016 at Allen Fieldhouse and in a 2017 heartbreaker at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska has also played former Big 8/Big 12 foes Oklahoma State (2018 regular season) and Baylor (2014 NCAA Tournament).