Nebraska, Kansas State to renew basketball series later this year
Nebraska, Kansas State to renew basketball series later this year

Nebraska vs. Kansas State, 2.23.2011 4

Nebraska senior Drake Beranek (31) fouls Kansas State sophomore Martavious Irving late a game at the Devaney Sports Center in February 2011. Kansas State won 61-57.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Nebraska and Kansas State are renewing their series on the hardwood.

A source confirmed Wednesday that the Huskers and Wildcats will meet in men's basketball each of the next three seasons, with the first game set for the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, later this year.

The teams will play in Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2021 and at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas, in 2022.

Neither school has officially announced the games, and no official dates have been set.

The schools haven't played each other since February 2011, when Kansas State beat Doc Sadler's Nebraska squad 61-57 in Lincoln.

In total, the teams have met 220 times. Only Kansas (243 games) and Iowa State (234) have been more common opponents for Nebraska.

This will be Nebraska's second series with a former Big Eight foe since moving to the Big Ten. NU lost to Kansas in 2016 at Allen Fieldhouse and in a 2017 heartbreaker at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska has also played former Big 8/Big 12 foes Oklahoma State (2018 regular season) and Baylor (2014 NCAA Tournament).

For Kansas State, next season's game will be the third consecutive year it has played a neutral-site game at the Sprint Center, and its first game against a Big Ten opponent since 2012, when it met Michigan.

The Wildcats went 11-21 overall and 3-15 in the Big 12 in 2019-20, joining the Huskers in finishing last in their respective conferences. That came after three consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament, including an Elite Eight run in 2019.

Nebraska now has four known games on next season's nonconference slate. The Huskers are set to play three games in the Myrtle Beach Invitational in November.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

