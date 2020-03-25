Nebraska, Kansas State to renew basketball series later this year

Nebraska and Kansas State are renewing their series on the hardwood.
A source confirmed Wednesday that the Huskers and Wildcats will meet in men's basketball each of the next three seasons, with the first game set for the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, later this year.
The teams will play in Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2021 and at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas, in 2022.
The Journal Star's Chris Basnett was one of 65 media members nationwide to vote in the weekly Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Neither school has officially announced the games, and no official dates have been set.
The schools haven't played each other since February 2011, when Kansas State beat Doc Sadler's Nebraska squad 61-57 in Lincoln.
You have free articles remaining.
In total, the teams have met 220 times. Only Kansas (243 games) and Iowa State (234) have been more common opponents for Nebraska.
This will be Nebraska's second series with a former Big Eight foe since moving to the Big Ten. NU lost to Kansas in 2016 at Allen Fieldhouse and in a 2017 heartbreaker at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska has also played former Big 8/Big 12 foes Oklahoma State (2018 regular season) and Baylor (2014 NCAA Tournament).
For Kansas State, next season's game will be the third consecutive year it has played a neutral-site game at the Sprint Center, and its first game against a Big Ten opponent since 2012, when it met Michigan.
The Wildcats went 11-21 overall and 3-15 in the Big 12 in 2019-20, joining the Huskers in finishing last in their respective conferences. That came after three consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament, including an Elite Eight run in 2019.
Nebraska now has four known games on next season's nonconference slate. The Huskers are set to play three games in the Myrtle Beach Invitational in November.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!