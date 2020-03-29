Nebraska-Kansas State hoops series now official; first game set for December 19 in Kansas City

The Nebraska-Kansas State basketball series is now official.

Nebraska announced the series Sunday, with games scheduled for mid-December in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

The first game of the series is scheduled for Saturday, December 19, at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. The 2021 matchup is set for December 18 at Pinnacle Bank Arena while the 2022 game will be played on December 17 in Manhattan, Kansas.

"We are excited to renew this series with Kansas State," Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release. "There is more than a century of history between the two programs, and this is a matchup that our fans will look forward to over the next three seasons."

The schools have met 220 times in men's basketball, with Kansas State trailing only Kansas (243 meetings) and Iowa State (234) as Nebraska's most common opponent.

The teams haven't met since February 2011, when Kansas State beat Doc Sadler's Nebraska squad 61-57 in Lincoln.

This will be Nebraska's second series with a former Big Eight foe since moving to the Big Ten. NU lost to Kansas in 2016 at Allen Fieldhouse and in a 2017 heartbreaker at Pinnacle Bank Arena.