Nebraska is shuffling its coaching staff, and Doc Sadler is the latest to leave the program

The changes continue for Fred Hoiberg and his coaching staff.

Doc Sadler will be departing the program, the Husker men's basketball team announced Friday. The position of special assistant to the head coach, Sadler's role, has been eliminated, NU noted in a news release.

On Thursday, Nebraska announced that the program and Matt Abdelmassih, who handled lead on recruiting for Hoiberg, had "mutually agreed to part ways."

Sadler joined the staff as an assistant when Hoiberg was hired three years ago. In April 2021, he moved into the special assistant role after Bobby Lutz left the program and Hoiberg hired Nate Loenser as an assistant. He was paid $320,000 annually on a contract set to expire next month.

The special assistant position was originally created by Hoiberg to get Lutz, with decades of college basketball coaching experience, on the staff to help with various aspects of running the program.

Moving into the special assistant spot meant Sadler took on a much more limited role when it came to on-court and in-game coaching.

Sadler had coached Nebraska's defense before moving into the special assistant role. The Huskers had shown well in that department, ranking 40th nationally in 2020-21 in defensive efficiency.

But with Sadler no longer coordinating the defense in 2021-22, Nebraska fell to 178th in the country in defensive efficiency.

“Doc has given his heart and soul to the Nebraska basketball program twice in his coaching career, and we appreciate all his contributions to the success of Husker basketball," Hoiberg said in a statement. "Doc has a great basketball mind and has been a valuable resource on our coaching staffs both here and at Iowa State. I wish him nothing but the best in the future."

Sadler, of course, also was Nebraska's head coach from 2006-12 before he was fired after going 101-89. NU made the NIT three times but didn't make any NCAA Tournament appearances under Sadler's watch. He famously held an emotional press conference after his firing.

Sadler landed on Bill Self's staff at Kansas before he was hired by Hoiberg at Iowa State. Sadler then coached Southern Miss before resigning in 2019 to join Hoiberg in Lincoln.

