Nebraska is game for 25 minutes, but mistakes pile up as Creighton wins in another runaway

OMAHA — The blitz came after halftime this year.
It came in the form of 30 points in the first 10 minutes of the second half. In a 15-0 run that took three minutes. In a Christian Bishop windmill jam after yet another Nebraska turnover.
The Husker men's basketball team was game for one half against eighth-ranked Creighton, which was a dramatic improvement over last season.
But the Bluejays eventually flexed their muscles once again, turning Nebraska's sloppy offense and inattentive defense into a highlight-reel second half and a 98-74 win at CHI Health Center Omaha.
"Even though they're top 10, we see how good we can play. At halftime it's a four-point game," NU senior Thorir Thorbjarnarson said. "We missed seven free throws in that first half, we turn the ball over 25 times tonight, and that's terrible. That's way too much. … That's the game."
Nebraska's 25 turnovers were a season high, and led to 38 Creighton points. When NU's shot stopped falling in the second half, the Bluejays got out and started running.
And the rout was on.
"When you turn the ball over and they get out in transition, they just crushed us with that tonight," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "We had to have a much better sense of urgency of sticking with it through the entire 40 minutes. If you don't, you're not going to be a team of this caliber."
Creighton (4-1), coming off a tough one-point loss at Kansas three days earlier, was perhaps a little flat to start.
But Nebraska, which has gotten used to falling behind big in its last 10 trips to downtown Omaha, also was game. The Huskers were active on defense. They hit a few shots. They answered any time CU tried to open things up.
It was still a four-point game with 14:42 left.
Then it all came apart for the Huskers.
Creighton outscored NU 30-7 over the next eight minutes, reminiscent of the 37-7 start to last season's game and the 38-8 beginning in 2013, the last time the Huskers wore black alternate jerseys against the Bluejays as they did Friday.
The avalanches in those two games came in the first half. In 2020, with Creighton not playing artificial crowd noise during gameplay like Nebraska does at its home games, every word from both teams could be heard from well above the court.
It sounded a lot like a scrimmage. And it eventually looked like one, too.
"They just went on that monumental run on us and completely took over the game. And we continued to turn the ball over," Hoiberg said. "Going into this game we knew they were going to swarm the ball, and we still tried to spin through it or drive through a small space, and then that got them out in transition, as well."
Teddy Allen led Nebraska with career bests of 26 points and nine rebounds, while Trey McGowens scored 15 and Dalano Banton had 12 points and seven boards, but went scoreless after halftime.
Marcus Zegarowski led Creighton with 22 points. Denzel Mahoney added 20 as the Jays put five players in double figures and shot 52% from the field, including nearly 61% in the second half.
"You try to build on the positives and fix the things that you need to work on, and there was plenty of both tonight," Hoiberg said. "There was that five- or six-minute run where they go on a 23-2 run on us, and it's done. it's over. We've got to find a way to withstand those runs."
