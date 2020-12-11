Nebraska is game for 25 minutes, but mistakes pile up as Creighton wins in another runaway

OMAHA — The blitz came after halftime this year.

It came in the form of 30 points in the first 10 minutes of the second half. In a 15-0 run that took three minutes. In a Christian Bishop windmill jam after yet another Nebraska turnover.

The Husker men's basketball team was game for one half against eighth-ranked Creighton, which was a dramatic improvement over last season.

But the Bluejays eventually flexed their muscles once again, turning Nebraska's sloppy offense and inattentive defense into a highlight-reel second half and a 98-74 win at CHI Health Center Omaha.

"Even though they're top 10, we see how good we can play. At halftime it's a four-point game," NU senior Thorir Thorbjarnarson said. "We missed seven free throws in that first half, we turn the ball over 25 times tonight, and that's terrible. That's way too much. … That's the game."

Nebraska's 25 turnovers were a season high, and led to 38 Creighton points. When NU's shot stopped falling in the second half, the Bluejays got out and started running.

And the rout was on.