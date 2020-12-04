Nebraska hoops 'to clean up' during sudden break from action as it looks ahead to next week's intriguing matchups

The Nebraska men's basketball team's Sunday game against Florida A&M has been canceled after a positive COVID-19 test in the Rattlers' program.
A Florida A&M support staff member received a positive test result Friday morning, leading the Rattlers to cancel their Friday game at South Florida as well as Sunday's tilt against the Huskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Huskers were set to host the game at 1 p.m.
"We were informed of a positive test this morning by our medical staff and immediately initiated COVID-19 protocol for retesting and quarantining," Florida A&M athletic director Kortne Gosha said in a news release. "Our men's basketball program will continue to prepare to compete in a safe manner and follow all CDC guidelines for practice and competition."
Nebraska's next scheduled game is Dec. 9 against Georgia Tech at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"Like we've been saying, we're prepared for whatever," NU guard Kobe Webster said Friday. "We know these times are uncertain, so we're preparing like we have a full season. Obviously the news kind of sucks that we won't get to play on Sunday, but I think that just gives us more time to prepare for (next week)."
Webster was previously scheduled to speak with the media Friday to preview the Florida A&M game. NU was set to run through its scout of the Rattlers during Friday's practice when the news of the cancellation came down.
As far as Webster knew, next week would indeed be the next time the Huskers play rather than trying to schedule a replacement game for Sunday.
"From my understanding, I think we're just kind of waiting it out. We're going to take this time to work on the things that we need to clean up on the floor on our end, and use this time to get some rest as well because we played a lot of games in a short amount of time," Webster said. "So I think this week will be about us, and cleaning up what we need to clean up on the floor, and obviously taking care of our bodies."
Nebraska started the season by playing four games in seven days, capped with a 76-69 win over South Dakota on Tuesday.
The Huskers play Georgia Tech Dec. 9 then will have a one-day prep to get ready for Creighton Dec. 11. After that though, NU has 10 open days before opening conference play at Wisconsin Dec. 21.
That gap was intentional so that Nebraska could, if it desired, attempt to schedule another nonconference game should any potential cancellations arise in the nonconference slate.
"We’ve got a 10-day window after our last nonconference game against Creighton before we open up conference play against Wisconsin," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said in November. "So if we do have to postpone a game, or find another opponent if we cancel, we do have a window where we can potentially do that."
