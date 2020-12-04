Nebraska hoops 'to clean up' during sudden break from action as it looks ahead to next week's intriguing matchups

As far as Webster knew, next week would indeed be the next time the Huskers play rather than trying to schedule a replacement game for Sunday.

"From my understanding, I think we're just kind of waiting it out. We're going to take this time to work on the things that we need to clean up on the floor on our end, and use this time to get some rest as well because we played a lot of games in a short amount of time," Webster said. "So I think this week will be about us, and cleaning up what we need to clean up on the floor, and obviously taking care of our bodies."

Nebraska started the season by playing four games in seven days, capped with a 76-69 win over South Dakota on Tuesday.

The Huskers play Georgia Tech Dec. 9 then will have a one-day prep to get ready for Creighton Dec. 11. After that though, NU has 10 open days before opening conference play at Wisconsin Dec. 21.

That gap was intentional so that Nebraska could, if it desired, attempt to schedule another nonconference game should any potential cancellations arise in the nonconference slate.