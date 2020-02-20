Nebraska goes cold in second half, frustrations grow as Huskers drop 11th straight game

Nebraska, for the most part, avoided the big runs that have doomed it over the past month.

This was more of a slow death.

The Huskers shot 28% from the field in the second half, and Michigan State steadily pulled away for an 86-65 win Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

On a night that saw Spartans walk-on Jack Hoiberg get his first career start, his dad’s team once again gave its opponent all it could handle in the opening half.

And once again, the Huskers couldn’t find the right answers in the second half.

"I don't really know what was the difference, because it's been maybe seven games when we come back (for) the second half not with the same energy, not with the same pace. I don't really know, to be honest," freshman Yvan Ouedraogo said. "We (will) just keep going, but when we have a bad stretch, we just stop playing, and that's maybe the problem. We've got to figure it out."

Nebraska (7-19, 2-13 Big Ten) pulled within 48-46 with 14:39 left, but troubling signs were there.