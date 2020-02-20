Nebraska goes cold in second half, frustrations grow as Huskers drop 11th straight game

Nebraska, for the most part, avoided the big runs that have doomed it over the past month.
This was more of a slow death.
The Huskers shot 28% from the field in the second half, and Michigan State steadily pulled away for an 86-65 win Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
On a night that saw Spartans walk-on Jack Hoiberg get his first career start, his dad’s team once again gave its opponent all it could handle in the opening half.
And once again, the Huskers couldn’t find the right answers in the second half.
"I don't really know what was the difference, because it's been maybe seven games when we come back (for) the second half not with the same energy, not with the same pace. I don't really know, to be honest," freshman Yvan Ouedraogo said. "We (will) just keep going, but when we have a bad stretch, we just stop playing, and that's maybe the problem. We've got to figure it out."
Nebraska (7-19, 2-13 Big Ten) pulled within 48-46 with 14:39 left, but troubling signs were there.
The Huskers missed nine of their first 11 shots to start the second half, then 12 of their first 16, then 14 of their first 19. NU finished 9-for-32 from the field and 3-for-18 from three-point range over the final 20 minutes.
Even at that point, it was still a nine-point game with 10 minutes to go.
But Nebraska stayed cold, and frustrations grew.
NU coach Fred Hoiberg was all over officials Rob Riley and Eric Curry late in the half. A couple of minutes later, Jervay Green was hit with a questionable foul while guarding Cassius Winston, and was then given a technical foul.
The Huskers indeed showed the fire that has been missing at times this year.
But that did little to heat up their offense.
"Second half we come out, we have three threes that hit every part of the rim, bounce out, then we miss two layups, and we're done," coach Hoiberg said. "It's just kind of that same thing. When we struggle to convert those good looks or easy shots at the basket, we struggle to recover from that.
"Then we start pressing. Then we have bad possessions, then we don't get back in transition; we're trying to chase it down and get it all back at once."
Dachon Burke scored 18 of his 21 points in the first half to lead NU. Yvan Ouedraogo, starting for the first time in two games, finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Haanif Cheatham scored 11 points.
Winston led Michigan State (18-9, 10-6) with 23 points and six assists. Gabe Brown scored 17 points while hitting a career-high five three-pointers. Aaron Henry finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, and Spencer Tillman had 10 points and 11 boards.
Jack Hoiberg finished with four points and two assists with several family members in attendance.
Michigan State shot 61% in the second half, and the Spartans’ 13 three-pointers were their second-most in a game this season.
The first half played out like so many Husker first halves before.
Nebraska played with pace and got the PBA crowd involved. Michigan State, which has a penchant for turning the ball over, gave it away 12 times in the opening 20 minutes.
But the Spartans can also rebound the heck out of the ball. MSU rebounded five of its first seven missed shots and finished the half with 28 total rebounds to Nebraska’s 13.
Michigan State missed six of its first seven three-point attempts, then made eight of its last 11.
But Nebraska hung around.
After the Spartans scored 11 points in a little more than a minute, Nebraska steadied itself by getting out in transition off MSU giveaways.
