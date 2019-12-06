Nebraska-Creighton set for new chapter as old friends Hoiberg and McDermott match up

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Now they'll scheme against each other in a series poised for a new era as Hoiberg installs his system in Lincoln and McDermott tweaks his in Omaha.

"Rivalry games are always more electric, and in my opinion, when I played in them, I thought they were fun," Hoiberg said. "I loved going in and playing on the road; an opportunity to go out there and have a great test of basketball, a test of will, and you have to be sharp in everything you do."

Hoiberg's had his share of success in rivalry games. He didn't seem to mind mentioning Friday he was 3-1 as a player for Iowa State against Iowa, and 4-1 against the Hawkeyes as Iowa State's coach.

This year's Nebraska-Creighton game is perhaps a little different. Most seem to understand the Huskers are in the early stages of a full-on rebuild. That doesn't mean Hoiberg won't be coaching to win Saturday or that the passions of each fan base won't burn just as hot.

"It's bragging rights in the state," Hoiberg said. "It will probably be a majority of blue (in the stands), but our fans will travel. … To play in (a rivalry) as a student-athlete and a coach, it's fun. I've tried to talk to our guys about going out there and enjoying and competing our butts off."