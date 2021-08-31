 Skip to main content
Nebraska, Creighton basketball teams planning joint pro day in October
Creighton vs. Nebraska, 12.7

Creighton head coach Greg McDermott (left) and Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg greet each other prior to the Huskers-Bluejays game Dec. 7, 2019, at CHI Health Center Omaha.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska and Creighton men's basketball teams are coming together to help their players.

The two programs will host a joint pro day on Oct. 6 in Lincoln and Omaha, a source confirmed to the Journal Star.

First reported by ESPN, the pro day will see scouts descend on the Hendricks Training Complex in Lincoln on the morning of Oct. 6 before heading to Omaha in the afternoon.

While NBA scouts are often at practices and games to watch certain players, the pro day provides an opportunity for players from both schools to perform NBA-style workouts in front of several scouts at the same time.

The workouts will feature testing, skill work, and scrimmages, meaning nearly everyone on each team's roster will have the opportunity to perform for scouts.

Fred Hoiberg and lead recruiter Matt Abdelmassih have long touted Hoiberg's NBA roots and connections in their recruiting pitches, and the Oct. 6 event could serve as another tool to lure prospective talent should it be successful.

The revealing of the event comes not long after Nebraska guard Dalano Banton was drafted 46th overall by the Toronto Raptors. Banton often credited Hoiberg's workouts and offensive system with preparing him for the multitude of NBA workouts he participated in during the pre-draft process.

Now, every player on Nebraska's roster will have the chance to perform in those workouts in front of NBA scouts.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

