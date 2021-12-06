Nebraska assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih to take health-related leave of absence

Nebraska men's basketball assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih will take a leave of absence to address his health.

Husker head coach Fred Hoiberg released a statement Monday afternoon.

“Matt informed me that he is taking a leave of absence to deal with health-related issues,” Hoiberg said. “As both a colleague and friend, his health is our priority, and we will support him throughout this process. Everyone in our program looks forward to when he is healthy enough to return to the sideline.”

Abdelmassih leads Nebraska's recruiting efforts and was instrumental in shaping the 2021 class, which is considered the best in program history. He was named one of the top coaches under 40 years old by ESPN last year.

Abdelmassih has worked with Hoiberg at Iowa State and in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.