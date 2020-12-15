 Skip to main content
Nebraska and Doane to meet in regular season for first time since the 1899-1900 season
  Updated
Doane vs. Nebraska, 10.30

Nebraska forward Yvan Ouedraogo (24) drives against Doane’s Chukwudi Onwumere (4) in the second half on Oct. 30, 2019, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska men's basketball team filled its nonconference slate — and didn't look far to do it.

The Huskers on Tuesday announced they will host Doane at 6 p.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The matchup marks the first time the two teams meet in the regular season in over a century, the last meeting coming in the 1899-1900.

The game replaces a Dec. 6 contest against Florida A&M, which was canceled due to COVID-19 reasons.

Nebraska hosted Doane, an NAIA school in Crete, in an exhibition last season, defeating the Tigers 91-63 on Oct. 30.

The Huskers last played Friday against Creighton, a 98-74 loss in Omaha. They open Big Ten play Tuesday vs. Wisconsin in Madison.

