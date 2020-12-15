Nebraska and Doane to meet in regular season for first time since the 1899-1900 season

The Nebraska men's basketball team filled its nonconference slate — and didn't look far to do it.

The Huskers on Tuesday announced they will host Doane at 6 p.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The matchup marks the first time the two teams meet in the regular season in over a century, the last meeting coming in the 1899-1900.

The game replaces a Dec. 6 contest against Florida A&M, which was canceled due to COVID-19 reasons.

Nebraska hosted Doane, an NAIA school in Crete, in an exhibition last season, defeating the Tigers 91-63 on Oct. 30.

The Huskers last played Friday against Creighton, a 98-74 loss in Omaha. They open Big Ten play Tuesday vs. Wisconsin in Madison.

This story will be updated

