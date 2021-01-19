NCAA sets dates for NCAA Tournament to be played entirely in Indiana

If all goes according to plan, a few Big Ten teams could be spending the better part of a month in Indianapolis come March.

The NCAA Tuesday announced the dates for the 2021 NCAA Tournament, which will be played almost entirely in Indianapolis from March 18 through April 5.

The announcement comes a few days after reports surfaced that the Big Ten is considering moving its conference tournament from Chicago to Indianapolis. The league tournament is currently scheduled to be played March 10-14.

Last year's Big Ten tournament, the two games that were actually played anyway, was also in Indianapolis.

As for the NCAA Tournament, 55 of the tournament's 67 games will be played in Indianapolis, spread among Bankers Life Fieldhouse (home of the Indiana Pacers), Hinkle Fieldhouse (Butler) Indiana Farmers Coliseum (IUPUI) and Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis Colts).

The other 12 games will be played at Mackey Arena (Purdue) and Assembly Hall (Indiana). That includes the four First Four games and eight first-round matchups.

The First Four will be played March 18, with all first-round games played March 19-20 and second-round games played March 21-22.