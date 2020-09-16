NCAA moves start date for college basketball season to Nov. 25, makes changes to scheduling framework

"There were some things out that maybe we'll start end of November or early December," Hoiberg said at the beginning of September. "Which, I think that makes the most sense, just because your students go home after that first semester.

"And it creates the best opportunity to creat some type of a bubble and isolate players. So hopefully we'll go through with that."

Who is playing in those games is yet to be determined.

Teams will be allowed to play 27 regular-season games, down from the normal 31. Teams must also play a minimum of 13 games to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament.

Also, there will be no preseason exhibitions or "secret" scrimmages, which takes Nebraska's Nov. 2 exhibition against Peru State off the table.

It breaks down like this:

* 24 regular-season games and one multiple-team event (MTE) that includes up to three games.

* 25 teams and a MTE with up to two games

* 25 games with no MTE

Nebraska is currently scheduled to play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational, which would consist of three games for each of the eight teams in the event.