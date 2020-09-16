NCAA moves start date for college basketball season to Nov. 25, makes changes to scheduling framework

As Big Ten country celebrated the return of football Wednesday, another sport took a hugely important step toward getting its own season off the ground.
The NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday to move the start of the college basketball season to Nov. 25, a little more than two weeks after the originally scheduled start to the season.
It will look different, and there will be plenty of changes. But there will be a season after last year's campaign was cut short in mid-March at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The new season start date near the Thanksgiving holiday provides the optimal opportunity to successfully launch the basketball season," NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said in a news release. "It is a grand compromise of sorts and a unified approach that focuses on the health and safety of student-athletes competing towards the 2021 Division I basketball championships."
Moving the date back two weeks allows teams to begin their schedules when more than 75% of Division I schools will have wrapped up their fall terms or sent their student bodies home to begin online learning. At Nebraska, for example, the last day of finals week is Nov. 25.
That would give schools several weeks with no students on campus during which they could play games. It's a model NU coach Fred Hoiberg said he favored earlier this summer.
"There were some things out that maybe we'll start end of November or early December," Hoiberg said at the beginning of September. "Which, I think that makes the most sense, just because your students go home after that first semester.
"And it creates the best opportunity to creat some type of a bubble and isolate players. So hopefully we'll go through with that."
Who is playing in those games is yet to be determined.
Teams will be allowed to play 27 regular-season games, down from the normal 31. Teams must also play a minimum of 13 games to be eligible for the NCAA Tournament.
Also, there will be no preseason exhibitions or "secret" scrimmages, which takes Nebraska's Nov. 2 exhibition against Peru State off the table.
It breaks down like this:
* 24 regular-season games and one multiple-team event (MTE) that includes up to three games.
* 25 teams and a MTE with up to two games
* 25 games with no MTE
Nebraska is currently scheduled to play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational, which would consist of three games for each of the eight teams in the event.
So if, for example, the Big Ten decides to go with its normal 20-game conference schedule, that would mean the Huskers could schedule up to four additional non-conference games; perhaps Creighton, a game in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, and two others.
The 42-day window for preseason practice will begin Oct. 14, with teams getting six weeks to hold a maximum of 30 practices. During this period, players can work out for up to 20 hours per week, four hours per day, and must have one off day per week.
The Division I council also approved a "transition" period between current out-of-season activities and preseason practice.
The transition period will run from Sept. 21 to Oct. 13, with teams being allowed to do strength and conditioning work, team meetings and skill instruction for up to 12 hours per week, with an eight-hour limit on skill instruction.
Essentially, the NCAA's announcement provides a framework for what the season could look like. It will be up to each conference and program to fit their schedules into that framework, with the hope of playing the NCAA Tournament in March.
Briefly
The NCAA Division Council also extended the recruiting dead period through Jan. 1, meaning no in-person recruiting will take place before the new year. The council also passed legislation prohibiting schools from giving complementary tickets to athletes they are recruiting. That means any athletes that sign with schools in November or December will more than likely do so without setting foot on a college campus.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!