NCAA likely moving entire men's basketball tournament to Indianapolis

The entire 2021 Division I men's basketball tournament will be played at one site, the NCAA announced Monday morning.

That site will likely be Indianapolis. A news release read: "NCAA staff are in preliminary talks with the state of Indiana and the city of Indianapolis to potentially host the 68-team tournament" in March and early April.

Indianapolis was already slated to host the 2021 Final Four on April 3-5.

That means the 13 sites across the country that were slated to host tournament in games in 2021 will have to wait for another time. Wichita, Kansas; Denver and Minneapolis were the closest cities to Nebraska scheduled to host NCAA Tournament games in 2021.

"We have learned so much from monitoring other successful sporting events in the last several months, and it became clear it's not feasible to manage this complex championship in so many different states with the challenges presented by the pandemic," Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball, said in a news release. "However, we are developing a solid plan to present a safe, responsible and fantastic March Madness tournament unlike any other we’ve experienced."